764 Clifford St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL LOFT APARTMENT FOR RENT



● About the Loft Apartment

This beautiful 1,100 square feet 2 bedroom 2 full bath loft apartment was fully renovated in 2012, it has hardwood floors and high ceilings. The open style floor plan has the kitchen open to the dining and living area. The kitchen has black granite counter tops, and wood cabinets. The counter top overhangs towards the dining area for bar stools eating area. The loft is lined with large windows on both sides with views of Baltimore?s stadiums and downtown. There are built-in surround sound speakers. The bedrooms are large and the apartment has hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout. There is washer and drier in the apartment. The apartment comes with 2 parking spots.



● About the Neighborhood

Located in the up and coming neighborhood of Pigtown the loft apartment is located right behind main street. The Oriole Park at Cambden yards and the Ravens Stadium are just a few blocks nearby. The Inner Harbor downtown and the Horseshoe Casino are about 10 blocks walking or a 5 min Uber ride. The University of Maryland Medical Center is within walking distance. It is conveniently located right off the exit of 95 and easily accessible to 295.



● About you

Quiet, clean, considerate professional who pays rent on time. The apartment is pet friendly.



● Details

- Individual 12 month or 24 month lease with owner.

-$1,565 a month for rent.

-One month rent security deposit required

-References required from current landlord and current employer.

-Credit report required

- Available now