Last updated April 26 2019 at 7:43 AM

764 Clifford St

764 Clifford St · No Longer Available
Location

764 Clifford St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Westport

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL LOFT APARTMENT FOR RENT

● About the Loft Apartment
This beautiful 1,100 square feet 2 bedroom 2 full bath loft apartment was fully renovated in 2012, it has hardwood floors and high ceilings. The open style floor plan has the kitchen open to the dining and living area. The kitchen has black granite counter tops, and wood cabinets. The counter top overhangs towards the dining area for bar stools eating area. The loft is lined with large windows on both sides with views of Baltimore?s stadiums and downtown. There are built-in surround sound speakers. The bedrooms are large and the apartment has hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout. There is washer and drier in the apartment. The apartment comes with 2 parking spots.

● About the Neighborhood
Located in the up and coming neighborhood of Pigtown the loft apartment is located right behind main street. The Oriole Park at Cambden yards and the Ravens Stadium are just a few blocks nearby. The Inner Harbor downtown and the Horseshoe Casino are about 10 blocks walking or a 5 min Uber ride. The University of Maryland Medical Center is within walking distance. It is conveniently located right off the exit of 95 and easily accessible to 295.

● About you
Quiet, clean, considerate professional who pays rent on time. The apartment is pet friendly.

● Details
- Individual 12 month or 24 month lease with owner.
-$1,565 a month for rent.
-One month rent security deposit required
-References required from current landlord and current employer.
-Credit report required
- Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 Clifford St have any available units?
764 Clifford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 764 Clifford St have?
Some of 764 Clifford St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 Clifford St currently offering any rent specials?
764 Clifford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 Clifford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 764 Clifford St is pet friendly.
Does 764 Clifford St offer parking?
Yes, 764 Clifford St offers parking.
Does 764 Clifford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 764 Clifford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 Clifford St have a pool?
No, 764 Clifford St does not have a pool.
Does 764 Clifford St have accessible units?
No, 764 Clifford St does not have accessible units.
Does 764 Clifford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 764 Clifford St has units with dishwashers.
