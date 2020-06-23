Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
754 DOLPHIN ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
754 DOLPHIN ST
754 Dolphin Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
754 Dolphin Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Townhome in the in Old West Baltimore. Home has been Renovated and is ready for its new tenants. (Also For Sale BA10267891)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 754 DOLPHIN ST have any available units?
754 DOLPHIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 754 DOLPHIN ST have?
Some of 754 DOLPHIN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 754 DOLPHIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
754 DOLPHIN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 DOLPHIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 754 DOLPHIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 754 DOLPHIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 754 DOLPHIN ST does offer parking.
Does 754 DOLPHIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 754 DOLPHIN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 DOLPHIN ST have a pool?
No, 754 DOLPHIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 754 DOLPHIN ST have accessible units?
No, 754 DOLPHIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 754 DOLPHIN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 DOLPHIN ST has units with dishwashers.
