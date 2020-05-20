718 South BRdway

Amenities

Fells Point- SPECIAL PRICING w/ONE MONTH FREE -This large efficiency located 2 blocks from the foot of Broadway with FREE 24/7 reserved parking in the heart of the Point, has new gleaming hardwood floors, central air, washer & dryer in unit, eat-in granite kitchen, all gas Energy-Star? appliances including built-it microwave, all new fully tiled bathroom with glass shower doors, replacement windows with treatments, ceiling fan and overhead lighting throughout, lots of closet space and professionally managed by Owner/Agent. Located near all major highways, directly on the Charm City Circulator Bus route, near Hopkins, water taxis, close to two food stores, shopping and downtown. Sorry No pets. ASK ABOUT FREE RENT. Call Howie B (owner/agent)