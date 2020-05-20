All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 10 2019 at 8:54 AM

718 South BRdway

718 S Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

718 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Fells Point- SPECIAL PRICING w/ONE MONTH FREE -This large efficiency located 2 blocks from the foot of Broadway with FREE 24/7 reserved parking in the heart of the Point, has new gleaming hardwood floors, central air, washer & dryer in unit, eat-in granite kitchen, all gas Energy-Star? appliances including built-it microwave, all new fully tiled bathroom with glass shower doors, replacement windows with treatments, ceiling fan and overhead lighting throughout, lots of closet space and professionally managed by Owner/Agent. Located near all major highways, directly on the Charm City Circulator Bus route, near Hopkins, water taxis, close to two food stores, shopping and downtown. Sorry No pets. ASK ABOUT FREE RENT. Call Howie B (owner/agent)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 South BRdway have any available units?
718 South BRdway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 South BRdway have?
Some of 718 South BRdway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 South BRdway currently offering any rent specials?
718 South BRdway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 South BRdway pet-friendly?
No, 718 South BRdway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 718 South BRdway offer parking?
Yes, 718 South BRdway offers parking.
Does 718 South BRdway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 South BRdway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 South BRdway have a pool?
No, 718 South BRdway does not have a pool.
Does 718 South BRdway have accessible units?
No, 718 South BRdway does not have accessible units.
Does 718 South BRdway have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 South BRdway does not have units with dishwashers.
