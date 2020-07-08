All apartments in Baltimore
713 W 34TH STREET
713 W 34TH STREET

713 West 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

713 West 34th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Wyman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A Miracle on 34th Street.. truly a miracle! This completely renovated and custom rowhome boasts 1600+ sqft on 3 finished levels including 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The main living level is an open concept layout with a living room flowing into the dining room and an elegant gourmet kitchen. This bright kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinetry, detailed backsplash, and a large island perfect for entertaining! Gorgeous hardwood floors and charming exposed brick throughout the main and upper floors. The upper level hosts a full Master Suite with dual closets and a master bath that features a double sink vanity and large walk-in shower, plus an additional bedroom, a hall bathroom, and bedroom level laundry. On the lower level you'll find a fully carpeted finished basement with a spacious family room, full bath, and a bedroom with separate entrance perfect for guests! Ample parking with an oversized parking pad in the rear and street parking. This Baltimore gem is located just a walk away from the "Ave", Rotunda, lots of shopping, restaurants, and more of Hampden's finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 W 34TH STREET have any available units?
713 W 34TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 W 34TH STREET have?
Some of 713 W 34TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 W 34TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
713 W 34TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 W 34TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 713 W 34TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 713 W 34TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 713 W 34TH STREET offers parking.
Does 713 W 34TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 W 34TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 W 34TH STREET have a pool?
No, 713 W 34TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 713 W 34TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 713 W 34TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 713 W 34TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 W 34TH STREET has units with dishwashers.

