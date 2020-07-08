713 W 34TH STREET

Amenities
A Miracle on 34th Street.. truly a miracle! This completely renovated and custom rowhome boasts 1600+ sqft on 3 finished levels including 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The main living level is an open concept layout with a living room flowing into the dining room and an elegant gourmet kitchen. This bright kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinetry, detailed backsplash, and a large island perfect for entertaining! Gorgeous hardwood floors and charming exposed brick throughout the main and upper floors. The upper level hosts a full Master Suite with dual closets and a master bath that features a double sink vanity and large walk-in shower, plus an additional bedroom, a hall bathroom, and bedroom level laundry. On the lower level you'll find a fully carpeted finished basement with a spacious family room, full bath, and a bedroom with separate entrance perfect for guests! Ample parking with an oversized parking pad in the rear and street parking. This Baltimore gem is located just a walk away from the "Ave", Rotunda, lots of shopping, restaurants, and more of Hampden's finest!