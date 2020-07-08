713 W 34TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A Miracle on 34th Street.. truly a miracle! This completely renovated and custom rowhome boasts 1600+ sqft on 3 finished levels including 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The main living level is an open concept layout with a living room flowing into the dining room and an elegant gourmet kitchen. This bright kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinetry, detailed backsplash, and a large island perfect for entertaining! Gorgeous hardwood floors and charming exposed brick throughout the main and upper floors. The upper level hosts a full Master Suite with dual closets and a master bath that features a double sink vanity and large walk-in shower, plus an additional bedroom, a hall bathroom, and bedroom level laundry. On the lower level you'll find a fully carpeted finished basement with a spacious family room, full bath, and a bedroom with separate entrance perfect for guests! Ample parking with an oversized parking pad in the rear and street parking. This Baltimore gem is located just a walk away from the "Ave", Rotunda, lots of shopping, restaurants, and more of Hampden's finest!