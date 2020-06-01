All apartments in Baltimore
711 S ROSE STREET
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:55 PM

711 S ROSE STREET

711 South Rose Street · (800) 383-3535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

711 South Rose Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available July 1st, this property was completely rehabbed just a few years ago, so everything in completed updated. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a ton of storage space. Hardwood floors throughout the main level's open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. Upstairs features a master suite with hardwood floors, complete with en-suite bathroom. Back bedroom large enough for a king bed and has 2 closets. Roof deck offers great outdoor space in addition to the main level patio. Pets okay with additional deposit. Currently occupied, virtual tours only until tenant moves out. Minimum requirements are 650+ credit score, and household income to meet or exceed $88,000. Ask agent for link to virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 S ROSE STREET have any available units?
711 S ROSE STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 S ROSE STREET have?
Some of 711 S ROSE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 S ROSE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
711 S ROSE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 S ROSE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 S ROSE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 711 S ROSE STREET offer parking?
No, 711 S ROSE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 711 S ROSE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 S ROSE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 S ROSE STREET have a pool?
No, 711 S ROSE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 711 S ROSE STREET have accessible units?
No, 711 S ROSE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 711 S ROSE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 S ROSE STREET has units with dishwashers.
