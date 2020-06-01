711 S ROSE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available July 1st, this property was completely rehabbed just a few years ago, so everything in completed updated. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a ton of storage space. Hardwood floors throughout the main level's open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. Upstairs features a master suite with hardwood floors, complete with en-suite bathroom. Back bedroom large enough for a king bed and has 2 closets. Roof deck offers great outdoor space in addition to the main level patio. Pets okay with additional deposit. Currently occupied, virtual tours only until tenant moves out. Minimum requirements are 650+ credit score, and household income to meet or exceed $88,000. Ask agent for link to virtual tour.