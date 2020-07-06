702 WILLIAM STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

For showings call 443-466-8649. A four-story townhome steps from the Inner Harbor in Federal Hill. The home has two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, two living areas and a large dining room with wet bar. A quiet, but gorgeous park backs up to the house and the rooftop deck boasts the best views of the harbor and city. The first floor has a living space, half-bath, and kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, and granite countertops. The kitchen opens up to a private outdoor space with room for a grill and seating area. The second floor has a second living space with working wood fireplace and large dining room with wet bar. This floor faces the flower-filled park behind the home. The third floor is the master suite with lots of closet space, full bathroom, and double sink. The fourth floor has the second bedroom, a full bathroom, and office area with lots of light. The small deck on the fourth floor leads to the tremendous views of the Inner Harbor, M&T Bank Stadium, and Federal Hill Park from the large rooftop deck. There are hardwood floors throughout, and the basement provides lots of storage, and a washer and dryer.