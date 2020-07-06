All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:28 PM

702 WILLIAM STREET

702 William Street · No Longer Available
Location

702 William Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
For showings call 443-466-8649. A four-story townhome steps from the Inner Harbor in Federal Hill. The home has two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, two living areas and a large dining room with wet bar. A quiet, but gorgeous park backs up to the house and the rooftop deck boasts the best views of the harbor and city. The first floor has a living space, half-bath, and kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, and granite countertops. The kitchen opens up to a private outdoor space with room for a grill and seating area. The second floor has a second living space with working wood fireplace and large dining room with wet bar. This floor faces the flower-filled park behind the home. The third floor is the master suite with lots of closet space, full bathroom, and double sink. The fourth floor has the second bedroom, a full bathroom, and office area with lots of light. The small deck on the fourth floor leads to the tremendous views of the Inner Harbor, M&T Bank Stadium, and Federal Hill Park from the large rooftop deck. There are hardwood floors throughout, and the basement provides lots of storage, and a washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 WILLIAM STREET have any available units?
702 WILLIAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 WILLIAM STREET have?
Some of 702 WILLIAM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 WILLIAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
702 WILLIAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 WILLIAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 702 WILLIAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 702 WILLIAM STREET offer parking?
No, 702 WILLIAM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 702 WILLIAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 WILLIAM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 WILLIAM STREET have a pool?
No, 702 WILLIAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 702 WILLIAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 702 WILLIAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 702 WILLIAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 WILLIAM STREET has units with dishwashers.

