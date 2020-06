Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!! Beautifully renovated apartment above Shotti's Point Tavern on Fort Avenue. Enjoy the gleaming hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with breakfast bar, large bedrooms, Jacuzzi tub, plenty of closet space and a deck for sitting our or grilling. Walking distance to Fed Hill nightlife, Locust Point & shopping at McHenry Row. Best of all....UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED, except cable & alarm service. Schedule a showing today! WELCOME HOME!