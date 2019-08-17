7 W LEE STREET

Amenities

Rarely available garden floor condo in the beautiful Otterbein community. Located on a shady, quiet, tree-lined street and still right in the middle of the action. Available immediately for a 12-36 month lease. Convenience and centrality can be found in this awesome, sought-after location. This condo has one parking space available in the private and gated lot behind the home and has the right to purchase parking passes from the city on a yearly basis as well. The owner will give a discount on rent for a 3 year lease. Cats and dogs approved on a case by case basis with addition pet rent. Not approved for vouchers.