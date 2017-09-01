All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 28 2019

657 Washington Blvd Unit B

657 Washington Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

657 Washington Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21230
Ridgely's Delight

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 level 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom condo location in Ridgely's Delight!
Steps from MD University, stadium and shopping!

Property highlights:

- Beautiful and unique open living space
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Spacious bedrooms and large living room with high ceilings
- Amazing skylight lights up entire home
- Enjoy the outdoors in the gorgeous courtyard
- Detached 1 car garage plus 1 car parking pad with additional street parking
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Small pets considered

Available Now!

(RLNE5115635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 Washington Blvd Unit B have any available units?
657 Washington Blvd Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 Washington Blvd Unit B have?
Some of 657 Washington Blvd Unit B's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 Washington Blvd Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
657 Washington Blvd Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Washington Blvd Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 657 Washington Blvd Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 657 Washington Blvd Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 657 Washington Blvd Unit B offers parking.
Does 657 Washington Blvd Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 Washington Blvd Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Washington Blvd Unit B have a pool?
No, 657 Washington Blvd Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 657 Washington Blvd Unit B have accessible units?
No, 657 Washington Blvd Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Washington Blvd Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 Washington Blvd Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
