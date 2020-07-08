645 E CLEMENT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Beautifully updated rowhome located 1 block from the harbor! The main level offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors and exposed brick. The kitchen features an abundant amount of storage space, cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and under cabinet lighting. Upstairs you will find two equal-sized bedrooms, two high-end full bathrooms, and plenty of closet space. The basement is finished and is great for an office/tv room/playroom. Additionally, the basement includes a half bath, laundry area, and more storage. Outback of the home is fenced in patio space with room for a grill and container gardening. This home is situated on a wide block that has plenty of street parking.