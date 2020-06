Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This is a 5 bedroom 1 full bathroom townhome overlooking Gwynns Falls Park. Large rooms and lots of unique space. The basement is not finished but it is cleaned up and painted. This is where your laundry room will be. You have basement door, access to the backyard.



Property Highlights:



- Large Rooms

- Newly Renovated

- Large Front Porch

- Large Windows

- Lots of Natural Light



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



