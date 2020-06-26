640 S MONTFORD AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Rare opportunity! Perfect location and the most unique house in Canton. This spacious four-story home features high ceilings and custom features not found in any other house. Steps away from restaurants, bars, coffee shops and the grocery store. A short walk to Patterson Park, Fells Point, Canton Square and the water promenade. Close to bus stop and water taxi for easy commuting.The house features five decks, with the best views in Canton ~ 360-degree views of the water, city skyline and park.Newly renovated, the house includes hardwood floors throughout and brand new appliances.A wet bar in the rooftop between two decks makes this the perfect spot to entertain or enjoy a sunset view. Custom tile in bathrooms. Granite countertops. Skylights. Trayed ceilings. Dimming lights. Built in bookshelves. French doors. Custom lighting features.Don~t miss this rare Canton find.