Baltimore, MD
640 S MONTFORD AVENUE
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

640 S MONTFORD AVENUE

640 South Montford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

640 South Montford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Rare opportunity! Perfect location and the most unique house in Canton. This spacious four-story home features high ceilings and custom features not found in any other house. Steps away from restaurants, bars, coffee shops and the grocery store. A short walk to Patterson Park, Fells Point, Canton Square and the water promenade. Close to bus stop and water taxi for easy commuting.The house features five decks, with the best views in Canton ~ 360-degree views of the water, city skyline and park.Newly renovated, the house includes hardwood floors throughout and brand new appliances.A wet bar in the rooftop between two decks makes this the perfect spot to entertain or enjoy a sunset view. Custom tile in bathrooms. Granite countertops. Skylights. Trayed ceilings. Dimming lights. Built in bookshelves. French doors. Custom lighting features.Don~t miss this rare Canton find.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 S MONTFORD AVENUE have any available units?
640 S MONTFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 S MONTFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 640 S MONTFORD AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 S MONTFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
640 S MONTFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 S MONTFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 640 S MONTFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 640 S MONTFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 640 S MONTFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 640 S MONTFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 S MONTFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 S MONTFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 640 S MONTFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 640 S MONTFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 640 S MONTFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 640 S MONTFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 S MONTFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
