All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6320 Greenspring Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6320 Greenspring Avenue
Last updated April 25 2019 at 8:54 AM

6320 Greenspring Avenue

6320 Greenspring Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Cheswolde
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6320 Greenspring Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21209
Cheswolde

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr gym
elevator
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
PLEASE CALL LEASING OFFICE DIRECTLY --One bedroom available for immediate move-in, pets welcome, secured entry building, washer dryer next door to apartment so you dont have to leave the building, there is also an elevator in the building so you dont have to climb two flights of stairs with groceries or furniture, the property does offer a 24 hour fitness center and community room with wifi. Very quiet area that is close to JHU, Towson, 695, i83, downtown baltimore, grocery store within 15 minutes of walking. contact LA Sohn she will help you with a smooth application process and move.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6320 Greenspring Avenue have any available units?
6320 Greenspring Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6320 Greenspring Avenue have?
Some of 6320 Greenspring Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6320 Greenspring Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6320 Greenspring Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6320 Greenspring Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6320 Greenspring Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6320 Greenspring Avenue offer parking?
No, 6320 Greenspring Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6320 Greenspring Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6320 Greenspring Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6320 Greenspring Avenue have a pool?
No, 6320 Greenspring Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6320 Greenspring Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6320 Greenspring Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6320 Greenspring Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6320 Greenspring Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland