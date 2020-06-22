6320 Greenspring Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr gym elevator clubhouse internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

PLEASE CALL LEASING OFFICE DIRECTLY --One bedroom available for immediate move-in, pets welcome, secured entry building, washer dryer next door to apartment so you dont have to leave the building, there is also an elevator in the building so you dont have to climb two flights of stairs with groceries or furniture, the property does offer a 24 hour fitness center and community room with wifi. Very quiet area that is close to JHU, Towson, 695, i83, downtown baltimore, grocery store within 15 minutes of walking. contact LA Sohn she will help you with a smooth application process and move.