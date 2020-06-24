Rent Calculator
626 S BELNORD AVENUE
626 South Belnord Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
626 South Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 626 S BELNORD AVENUE have any available units?
626 S BELNORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 626 S BELNORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
626 S BELNORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 S BELNORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 626 S BELNORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 626 S BELNORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 626 S BELNORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 626 S BELNORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 S BELNORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 S BELNORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 626 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 626 S BELNORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 626 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 626 S BELNORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 S BELNORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
