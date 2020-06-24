All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 626 S BELNORD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
626 S BELNORD AVENUE
Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:34 AM

626 S BELNORD AVENUE

626 South Belnord Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

626 South Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 S BELNORD AVENUE have any available units?
626 S BELNORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 626 S BELNORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
626 S BELNORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 S BELNORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 626 S BELNORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 626 S BELNORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 626 S BELNORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 626 S BELNORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 S BELNORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 S BELNORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 626 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 626 S BELNORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 626 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 626 S BELNORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 S BELNORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland