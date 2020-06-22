6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE

Amenities

This 2-story cottage-y home in the heart of Cheswolde features on the 1st floor newly refinished wood floor in living room, separate dining room w/built ins, kitchen, and half bath. 2nd floor consists of 3 custom-painted bedrooms and a full bath. Tiled basement is open, with a washer/dryer alcove. Kitchen highlights include dual sinks with brass faucets, fridge, 30 inch gas stove, and dishwasher. Other property highlights include replacement windows, gas hot water heater, concrete rear patio, newly stained front deck, stained screened in enclosure and shutters, and a chain link rear fence. Home is convenient to Mt. Washington, Pikesville, Quarry, Sinai Hospital, Northern Parkway, 83, and 695 (exit 22). No programs please. Pets considered.Please note--board in living room fireplace is easily removed to make fireplace operational, if so desired.