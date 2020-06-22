All apartments in Baltimore
6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE

6229 Blackstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6229 Blackstone Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21209
Cheswolde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2-story cottage-y home in the heart of Cheswolde features on the 1st floor newly refinished wood floor in living room, separate dining room w/built ins, kitchen, and half bath. 2nd floor consists of 3 custom-painted bedrooms and a full bath. Tiled basement is open, with a washer/dryer alcove. Kitchen highlights include dual sinks with brass faucets, fridge, 30 inch gas stove, and dishwasher. Other property highlights include replacement windows, gas hot water heater, concrete rear patio, newly stained front deck, stained screened in enclosure and shutters, and a chain link rear fence. Home is convenient to Mt. Washington, Pikesville, Quarry, Sinai Hospital, Northern Parkway, 83, and 695 (exit 22). No programs please. Pets considered.Please note--board in living room fireplace is easily removed to make fireplace operational, if so desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE have any available units?
6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE have?
Some of 6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6229 BLACKSTONE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
