Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

End unit condo near harbor with Parking - Property Id: 157262



Great location one block from the harbor and within walking distance of Fed Hill nightlife and the stadiums. Gated parking lot spot included, brand new washer/dryer and fridge appliances installed August 2019. Optional to come partially furnished!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157262p

Property Id 157262



(RLNE5156411)