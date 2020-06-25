All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM

619 S HANOVER STREET

619 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

619 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Otterbein

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Large townhome in historic Otterbein fronting Wheel Park! AvaiWonderfully updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. Has an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Wide (17 ft!), open-concept floor plan perfect for entertaining and family living. Large deck off of living room. 3 Large bedrooms on the 2nd and 3rd floors and 1 bedroom on the lower floor. Bonus loft office space! Large closets in each bedroom and spacious laundry room provide lots of storage in the house. 1.5 space garage with extra storage room. Parking pad fits additional 2 small cars or 1 large for up to 3 total off-street spaces! In addition, 2 guest parking passes for zone 8 (Otterbein neighborhood) parking. Ideal location! Short walk to Fed Hill, Inner Harbor and Stadiums! House fronts Wheel Park. Great, quiet neighborhood in the heart of downtown Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
619 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 S HANOVER STREET have?
Some of 619 S HANOVER STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
619 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 619 S HANOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 619 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 619 S HANOVER STREET offers parking.
Does 619 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 S HANOVER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 619 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 619 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 619 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 619 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
