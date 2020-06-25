619 S HANOVER STREET

Amenities

Large townhome in historic Otterbein fronting Wheel Park! AvaiWonderfully updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. Has an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Wide (17 ft!), open-concept floor plan perfect for entertaining and family living. Large deck off of living room. 3 Large bedrooms on the 2nd and 3rd floors and 1 bedroom on the lower floor. Bonus loft office space! Large closets in each bedroom and spacious laundry room provide lots of storage in the house. 1.5 space garage with extra storage room. Parking pad fits additional 2 small cars or 1 large for up to 3 total off-street spaces! In addition, 2 guest parking passes for zone 8 (Otterbein neighborhood) parking. Ideal location! Short walk to Fed Hill, Inner Harbor and Stadiums! House fronts Wheel Park. Great, quiet neighborhood in the heart of downtown Baltimore.