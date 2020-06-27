All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 20 2020 at 5:04 PM

616 S BELNORD AVENUE

616 South Belnord Avenue · (410) 675-1550
Location

616 South Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Perfectly situated 3 bedroom 3 bathroom rowhome in the heart of Canton available for rent beginning 8/1/2020! This home is ideal for roommates as each person has their OWN bathroom! Home includes open floor plan, exposed brick, beautiful staircase, kitchen with center island featuring plenty of cabinet and countertop space, tons of natural light, rear deck off of kitchen and more! Tankless water heater makes for low utility bills. Schedule your private showing today. *$40 application fee per person. Approved applicant would be responsible for a one time $60 flat fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 S BELNORD AVENUE have any available units?
616 S BELNORD AVENUE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 S BELNORD AVENUE have?
Some of 616 S BELNORD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 S BELNORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
616 S BELNORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 S BELNORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 616 S BELNORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 616 S BELNORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 616 S BELNORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 616 S BELNORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 S BELNORD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 S BELNORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 616 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 616 S BELNORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 616 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 616 S BELNORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 S BELNORD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
