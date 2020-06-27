616 S BELNORD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Perfectly situated 3 bedroom 3 bathroom rowhome in the heart of Canton available for rent beginning 8/1/2020! This home is ideal for roommates as each person has their OWN bathroom! Home includes open floor plan, exposed brick, beautiful staircase, kitchen with center island featuring plenty of cabinet and countertop space, tons of natural light, rear deck off of kitchen and more! Tankless water heater makes for low utility bills. Schedule your private showing today. *$40 application fee per person. Approved applicant would be responsible for a one time $60 flat fee.