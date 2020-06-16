All apartments in Baltimore
6116 Frankford Ave

6116 Frankford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6116 Frankford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end of group townhouse is three stories of amazing. The Covered front porch is great for those relaxing evenings. Entering the home, you are greeted by beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor. This is also where the living room, kitchen, and dining room are located. The living room is accented by a huge beautiful window which provides amazing amount of natural light. The Eat-in kitchen with tile flooring, features a center island, stainless-steel appliances; including dishwasher, built-in microwave above gas range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space. The second floor has two bedrooms both with nice sized walk-in closets and 2 full bathrooms. The back-bedroom bathroom includes a standing shower stall only. In the master bedroom on the third floor, there are two walk-in closets and a private full bathroom. Central air conditioning, sprinkler system, security system, and 2 car parking pads in rear of property are also provided. Not to mention, the concrete basement is great for storage and comes with washer and dryer.

Full Sized Washer and Dryer
Private master Suite
Hardwood Floors
Sizable Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6116 Frankford Ave have any available units?
6116 Frankford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6116 Frankford Ave have?
Some of 6116 Frankford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6116 Frankford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6116 Frankford Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 Frankford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6116 Frankford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6116 Frankford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6116 Frankford Ave does offer parking.
Does 6116 Frankford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6116 Frankford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 Frankford Ave have a pool?
No, 6116 Frankford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6116 Frankford Ave have accessible units?
No, 6116 Frankford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 Frankford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6116 Frankford Ave has units with dishwashers.
