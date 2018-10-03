All apartments in Baltimore
607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl
607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl

607 Ponca St · No Longer Available
Location

607 Ponca St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Updated two level apartment featuring 1 bedroom, with den, large kitchen with dining area, living room, and hardwood floors throughout. Separate Electric Meters. Washer/dryer included. Rear fenced yard.

Located close to 95, 895, Canton, Fells Point and Johns Hopkins Bayview offering opportunity for engaging locally. That's not all, enjoy the new shops and restaurants to come at Yard56, Bayview Square and all along Eastern Avenue!

This property is managed by a management company which offers tenants a number of benefits including paying rent online, in addition to reporting maintenance concerns through your tenant portal. Please contact our office to schedule a showing today! This property won't be available for long!

For showings please call our office at 240-391-4242.
Updated 2 bedroom, with den, large kitchen with dining area, living room, Hardwood floors,. 2 Level Apartment. Washer/dryer included. Located close to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital,I95,I695,I895. Managed by management company. Tenant able to make online payments and submit maintenance requests online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl have any available units?
607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl have?
Some of 607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl currently offering any rent specials?
607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl pet-friendly?
No, 607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl offer parking?
No, 607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl does not offer parking.
Does 607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl have a pool?
No, 607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl does not have a pool.
Does 607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl have accessible units?
No, 607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl does not have accessible units.
Does 607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl does not have units with dishwashers.

