607 S Ponca St - 1st Fl

Updated two level apartment featuring 1 bedroom, with den, large kitchen with dining area, living room, and hardwood floors throughout. Separate Electric Meters. Washer/dryer included. Rear fenced yard.



Located close to 95, 895, Canton, Fells Point and Johns Hopkins Bayview offering opportunity for engaging locally. That's not all, enjoy the new shops and restaurants to come at Yard56, Bayview Square and all along Eastern Avenue!



This property is managed by a management company which offers tenants a number of benefits including paying rent online, in addition to reporting maintenance concerns through your tenant portal. Please contact our office to schedule a showing today! This property won't be available for long!



For showings please call our office at 240-391-4242.

