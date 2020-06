605 HARVEY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

GREAT LOCATION IN A QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD AND AMAZING VIEWS FROM YOUR ROOF TOP DECK OVERLOOKING THE BALTIMORE INNER HARBOR AND SKYLINE! THIS HOUSE IS PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES WITH ONE BED AND BATH IN THE BASEMENT WITH A SEPARATE ENTRANCE IF NEEDED, AND ONE BED AND BATH ON THE SECOND FLOOR. THE HOME FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRAL AC, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND UPPER BEDROOMS, TILE BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN. YOU WILL HAVE A BLAST ON THE DECK THIS SUMMER!