3 BR/2BA townhouse for rent in Brewers Hill. Large, open plan with hardwood floors, granite countertops, kitchen island and tons of natural light. Upper floor offers 2 BRs w/ central bathroom. Master BR offer sitting room. Front enclosed patio offers outdoor entertainment anytime of the year. Back courtyard offers more outdoor space. Close to 95 and all Canton has to offer. Available now!