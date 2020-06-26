All apartments in Baltimore
5849 Benton Heights Ave
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

5849 Benton Heights Ave

5849 Benton Heights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5849 Benton Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 08/22/19 Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom townhome in Hamilton boasting original hardwood floors throughout. Close to commuter highways, shopping, and restaurants! Bright open floorplan has neutral paint and is perfect for entertaining. Modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dark cherry cabinets, and custom tile! Cozy bedrooms offer tons of natural light and the home has 2 full baths, each with custom tile and a soaking tub! Fully finished basement offers plenty of storage space as well as a laundry room with a washer/dryer hookup.

Vouchers welcome! Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4958757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5849 Benton Heights Ave have any available units?
5849 Benton Heights Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5849 Benton Heights Ave have?
Some of 5849 Benton Heights Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5849 Benton Heights Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5849 Benton Heights Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5849 Benton Heights Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5849 Benton Heights Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5849 Benton Heights Ave offer parking?
No, 5849 Benton Heights Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5849 Benton Heights Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5849 Benton Heights Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5849 Benton Heights Ave have a pool?
No, 5849 Benton Heights Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5849 Benton Heights Ave have accessible units?
No, 5849 Benton Heights Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5849 Benton Heights Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5849 Benton Heights Ave has units with dishwashers.
