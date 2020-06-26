5849 Benton Heights Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available 08/22/19 Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom townhome in Hamilton boasting original hardwood floors throughout. Close to commuter highways, shopping, and restaurants! Bright open floorplan has neutral paint and is perfect for entertaining. Modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dark cherry cabinets, and custom tile! Cozy bedrooms offer tons of natural light and the home has 2 full baths, each with custom tile and a soaking tub! Fully finished basement offers plenty of storage space as well as a laundry room with a washer/dryer hookup.



Vouchers welcome! Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4958757)