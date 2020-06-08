5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully renovated, light-filled home with an incredible amount of living space! Large living room with fireplace and hardwood floors leads to a large dining room that is open to the renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a beautiful sunroom with windows on three sides off of the dining room. Huge bonus pantry/laundry room off of kitchen, which is so handy to have! There is a half bath on the first floor, too. The second floor features three spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and a beautiful full bath with two sinks. Lower level with lots of space and bonus room that could be used as a fourth bedroom. the yard has been fully fenced with a vinyl privacy fence. There is a 2-car detached garage with storage space above. This home has it all! Virtual tours only until stay at home order has been lifted.