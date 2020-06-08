All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD

5799 Clearspring Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5799 Clearspring Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Govans

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated, light-filled home with an incredible amount of living space! Large living room with fireplace and hardwood floors leads to a large dining room that is open to the renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a beautiful sunroom with windows on three sides off of the dining room. Huge bonus pantry/laundry room off of kitchen, which is so handy to have! There is a half bath on the first floor, too. The second floor features three spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and a beautiful full bath with two sinks. Lower level with lots of space and bonus room that could be used as a fourth bedroom. the yard has been fully fenced with a vinyl privacy fence. There is a 2-car detached garage with storage space above. This home has it all! Virtual tours only until stay at home order has been lifted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD have any available units?
5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD have?
Some of 5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD offers parking.
Does 5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD have a pool?
No, 5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5799 CLEARSPRING ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland