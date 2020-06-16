5440 Jonquil Avenue

Amenities

1463 sq.ft Townhome Fully Remodeled, Freshly painted, New carpeted3 Bedrooms,2.5 Bathrooms,Natural Hardwood Floors,Finished Basement,Just minutes away from schools, churches, bus lines, subway, I-83 and I-695, Great location!All utilities are tenant responsibility. To see this property contact us:Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com443.741.1691 ext 2ORCall the phone number below!Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

