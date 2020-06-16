All apartments in Baltimore
5440 Jonquil Avenue

5440 Jonquil Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5440 Jonquil Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Arlington

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1463 sq.ft Townhome Fully Remodeled, Freshly painted, New carpeted3 Bedrooms,2.5 Bathrooms,Natural Hardwood Floors,Finished Basement,Just minutes away from schools, churches, bus lines, subway, I-83 and I-695, Great location!All utilities are tenant responsibility. To see this property contact us:Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com443.741.1691 ext 2ORCall the phone number below!Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 Jonquil Avenue have any available units?
5440 Jonquil Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5440 Jonquil Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5440 Jonquil Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 Jonquil Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5440 Jonquil Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5440 Jonquil Avenue offer parking?
No, 5440 Jonquil Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5440 Jonquil Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5440 Jonquil Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 Jonquil Avenue have a pool?
No, 5440 Jonquil Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5440 Jonquil Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5440 Jonquil Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 Jonquil Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5440 Jonquil Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5440 Jonquil Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5440 Jonquil Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
