5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will love this 3BR home with BONUS ROOM!Open floor pan with hardwood flooring on the main floor.Large kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and ample eating area. The kitchen opens up to the deck. Perfect for entertaining.Bedrooms are located on the upper level fully carpeted.Freshly painted through out.One SMALL pet welcome with ADDITIONAL fee.The master bedroom has a private bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower.You'll find the family room and BONUS ROOM on the lower level. The bonus room is perfect to use as an exercise area or office. Family room opens up to the back featuring TWO parking pads.Great location and within minutes to I-95, I-695 and Downtown Baltimore.