5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE
Last updated October 18 2019

5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE

5404 Frankford Estates Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5404 Frankford Estates Drive, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love this 3BR home with BONUS ROOM!Open floor pan with hardwood flooring on the main floor.Large kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and ample eating area. The kitchen opens up to the deck. Perfect for entertaining.Bedrooms are located on the upper level fully carpeted.Freshly painted through out.One SMALL pet welcome with ADDITIONAL fee.The master bedroom has a private bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower.You'll find the family room and BONUS ROOM on the lower level. The bonus room is perfect to use as an exercise area or office. Family room opens up to the back featuring TWO parking pads.Great location and within minutes to I-95, I-695 and Downtown Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE have any available units?
5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE have?
Some of 5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5404 FRANKFORD ESTATES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

