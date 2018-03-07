All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 537 Chateau Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
537 Chateau Ave
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

537 Chateau Ave

537 Chateau Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

537 Chateau Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Winston - Govans

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful Renovated 5 Bedroom Plus a Den - Stunning! Hardwood floors, open floor plan, granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, laundry room, plush bedroom carpet, modern light fixtures and fans, private yard and front porch ... come tour it today!

1st Floor - Dining room, living room, kitchen, laundry room. Open, bright and spacious.

2nd Floor - Three bedrooms with plush carpet and a brand new bathroom.

Basement - Two bedrooms and a den/playroom/office with plush carpet and a new bathroom.

Quiet street in a well groomed neighborhood.

(RLNE4954127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Chateau Ave have any available units?
537 Chateau Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 Chateau Ave have?
Some of 537 Chateau Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Chateau Ave currently offering any rent specials?
537 Chateau Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Chateau Ave pet-friendly?
No, 537 Chateau Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 537 Chateau Ave offer parking?
No, 537 Chateau Ave does not offer parking.
Does 537 Chateau Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Chateau Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Chateau Ave have a pool?
No, 537 Chateau Ave does not have a pool.
Does 537 Chateau Ave have accessible units?
No, 537 Chateau Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Chateau Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 Chateau Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland