537 Chateau Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Beautiful Renovated 5 Bedroom Plus a Den - Stunning! Hardwood floors, open floor plan, granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, laundry room, plush bedroom carpet, modern light fixtures and fans, private yard and front porch ... come tour it today!



1st Floor - Dining room, living room, kitchen, laundry room. Open, bright and spacious.



2nd Floor - Three bedrooms with plush carpet and a brand new bathroom.



Basement - Two bedrooms and a den/playroom/office with plush carpet and a new bathroom.



Quiet street in a well groomed neighborhood.



