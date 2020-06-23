5318 CATALPHA RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Lovely PORCH-FRONT HOME with a gracious slate foyer & open floor plan. An updated kitchen has access to a large deck leading to the perfect yard for entertaining, Enjoy stainless steel appliances, abundant workspace & breakfast bar. 2 entry level BRs, one with a pocket door leading to a roomy bath w/oversized shower & convenient stacked laundry. Massive Master Retreat upstairs boasts a spa bath w/separate tiled shower & soaker tub, 2 walk-in closets and an office/reading nook. This Lauraville home will delight. Hope you'll take a look and fall in love!