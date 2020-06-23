All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5318 CATALPHA RD

5318 Catalpha Road · No Longer Available
Location

5318 Catalpha Road, Baltimore, MD 21214
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Lovely PORCH-FRONT HOME with a gracious slate foyer & open floor plan. An updated kitchen has access to a large deck leading to the perfect yard for entertaining, Enjoy stainless steel appliances, abundant workspace & breakfast bar. 2 entry level BRs, one with a pocket door leading to a roomy bath w/oversized shower & convenient stacked laundry. Massive Master Retreat upstairs boasts a spa bath w/separate tiled shower & soaker tub, 2 walk-in closets and an office/reading nook. This Lauraville home will delight. Hope you'll take a look and fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5318 CATALPHA RD have any available units?
5318 CATALPHA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5318 CATALPHA RD have?
Some of 5318 CATALPHA RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5318 CATALPHA RD currently offering any rent specials?
5318 CATALPHA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5318 CATALPHA RD pet-friendly?
No, 5318 CATALPHA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5318 CATALPHA RD offer parking?
No, 5318 CATALPHA RD does not offer parking.
Does 5318 CATALPHA RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5318 CATALPHA RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5318 CATALPHA RD have a pool?
No, 5318 CATALPHA RD does not have a pool.
Does 5318 CATALPHA RD have accessible units?
No, 5318 CATALPHA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5318 CATALPHA RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5318 CATALPHA RD has units with dishwashers.
