Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5218 Wilton Heights Ave

5218 Wilton Heights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5218 Wilton Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
UNIT DESCRIPTION
This renovated four bedroom, one and a half bathroom home features a large eat-in kitchen with updated cabinets and recessed lighting. There is a master bedroom suite on the main floor, along with a large living room, spacious dining room, and den. Also, the rear porch of the property leads to a parking pad for extra convenience.

FEATURES & AMENITIES
Off-street Parking
Fenced yard
Central Heating
Oven/range
Refrigerator
Storage
Stove
DEPOSIT
$1,500
LEASE TERMS
One year

Rental Requirements:
-$10 SHOWING FEE IS PAY PRIOR TO SHOWING AND IS CREDITED BACK TO YOU ONCE APPLICATION IS PUT IN FOR THE PLACE. SHOWING FEE NOT PAID YOU WILL NOT GET A SHOWING ON THE PROPERTY. PAID http://foxrealtyservices.simplybook.me/v2/ BY PAYPAL. AND BOOK APPOINTMENT AND PLS CALL 30 MINUTES AHEAD OF APPOINTMENT TO CONFIRM APPOINTMENT. NO CONFIRMATION CALL NO SHOW.
-MUST BE MOVING WITH IN THE NEXT 2 WEEKS OR SOONER IF YOU ARE NOT READY WITH FULL 1ST MONTH RENT AND FULL 1ST MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT HIT ME WHEN ARE READY WITH MONEY IN HAND. .
-Must GROSS 3X THE RENT A MONTH. EX: $1200 (rent) X 3 = $3,600 before taxes.
-Paid bi-weekly need last 4 pay-stubs for last 60 days or weekly need last 8 from last 60 days
-Good landlord/ employment history. NO EVICTIONS. CAN GET BG&E IN YOUR NAME. NO MAJOR FELONIES IN LAST 5 YEARS, ETC. BANKRUPTCY DISCHARGED.
-Nonrefundable application fee of $50.00 per adult 18 years and older (credit check, background check and landlord/employment verification and in some cases a home visit is conducted)
-Security deposit is same as rent can be higher depends on application, credit, etc.) NO BREAK UP OF SECURITY DEPOSIT NEED FULL MONTH AND 1ST MONTH RENT DUE ON DAY OF MOVE IN
-Vouchers have RTA and vouchers in hand and given current landlord 60 day notice. NO BREAK UP OF SECURITY DEPOSIT NEED FULL MONTH AND 1ST MONTH RENT DUE ON DAY OF MOVE IN
-Pets are welcome breed restrictions applies and security deposit and monthly fee applies Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4663834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5218 Wilton Heights Ave have any available units?
5218 Wilton Heights Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5218 Wilton Heights Ave have?
Some of 5218 Wilton Heights Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5218 Wilton Heights Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5218 Wilton Heights Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5218 Wilton Heights Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5218 Wilton Heights Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5218 Wilton Heights Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5218 Wilton Heights Ave offers parking.
Does 5218 Wilton Heights Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5218 Wilton Heights Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5218 Wilton Heights Ave have a pool?
No, 5218 Wilton Heights Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5218 Wilton Heights Ave have accessible units?
No, 5218 Wilton Heights Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5218 Wilton Heights Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5218 Wilton Heights Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
