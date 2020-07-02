510 S DALLAS STREET

Amenities

Large GEM!! Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent. Updated kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with private courtyard. Downtown skyline view from deck and private back patio areas. Full size washer and dryer on bedroom level. 3rd floor master suite has its own full bath, office area and bedroom. Hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd floor, new carpet in bedrooms, updated bathrooms, and cozy gas fireplace. Location could not be better... Walking distance to Johns Hopkins Medical Center 2 blocks from the heart of Fells Point nightlife and Broadway 2 blocks from water 2 blocks from Little Italy 5 minute cab to Canton 3 blocks from Whole Foods and Harbor East. Easy walk to Legg Mason, Inner Harbor, Downtown, John Hopkins Medical Center, and easy access to 95 and 83 North.