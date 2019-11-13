All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 24 2019

508 SCOTT STREET

508 Scott Street · No Longer Available
Location

508 Scott Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Prime location. Fresh paint, updated and spacious. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms featuring hardwood floors throughout. Spacious master bedroom is located on the top level where the new maintenance free roof top deck is location. This deck is great for relaxing and enjoying the sites. Newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. On site front load washer and dryer. Walking distance to University of Maryland. Stroll the neighborhood which is home to various restaurants, coffee shops, and shopping. Camden Yards is just a few blocks away. Don't miss the opportunity to move into this 4 level house. Ideal for a great tenant or tenants for house sharing. Additional photos coming soon. No Vouchers at this time

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 SCOTT STREET have any available units?
508 SCOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 SCOTT STREET have?
Some of 508 SCOTT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 SCOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
508 SCOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 SCOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 508 SCOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 508 SCOTT STREET offer parking?
No, 508 SCOTT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 508 SCOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 SCOTT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 SCOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 508 SCOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 508 SCOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 508 SCOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 508 SCOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 SCOTT STREET has units with dishwashers.
