508 SCOTT STREET

Prime location. Fresh paint, updated and spacious. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms featuring hardwood floors throughout. Spacious master bedroom is located on the top level where the new maintenance free roof top deck is location. This deck is great for relaxing and enjoying the sites. Newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. On site front load washer and dryer. Walking distance to University of Maryland. Stroll the neighborhood which is home to various restaurants, coffee shops, and shopping. Camden Yards is just a few blocks away. Don't miss the opportunity to move into this 4 level house. Ideal for a great tenant or tenants for house sharing. Additional photos coming soon. No Vouchers at this time