508 S. Newkirk Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking

Available Now!

This beautiful, fully renovated 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms single family home features beautiful dark walnut floors throughout and open floor layout. Welcome to renting in the modern era, as this home features an alarm system, brand new stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator,Gas cook-top,convection oven, built in microwave, dishwasher, laundry room with full size washer/dryer) and a parking pad to alleviate the headache of City parking. All 3 bathrooms feature Bluetooth LED lights and speakers allowing for you to sync music directly from your phone for an even more relaxing experience. That's not all, control your heating and air conditioning unit from your phone from any remote experience as this property features a wireless Nest thermostat which will make your home more energy efficient. Each bedroom has a customized closet offering the maximum storage space conceivable.



Conveniently located close to Johns Hopkins Bayview, I95, I895 and I695, minutes away from Canton, Fells Point and Downtown Baltimore!



Another great consideration of this rental property is the fact that it will be managed by Zoulis Properties Management Company, which offers tenants a number of tenant services and benefits from reporting maintenance issues to making payments directly online through their tenant portal! This is what renting in the 21st Century is supposed to look like!



