All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 508 S. Newkirk Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
508 S. Newkirk Street
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:41 PM

508 S. Newkirk Street

508 South Newkirk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

508 South Newkirk Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
Available Now!
This beautiful, fully renovated 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms single family home features beautiful dark walnut floors throughout and open floor layout. Welcome to renting in the modern era, as this home features an alarm system, brand new stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator,Gas cook-top,convection oven, built in microwave, dishwasher, laundry room with full size washer/dryer) and a parking pad to alleviate the headache of City parking. All 3 bathrooms feature Bluetooth LED lights and speakers allowing for you to sync music directly from your phone for an even more relaxing experience. That's not all, control your heating and air conditioning unit from your phone from any remote experience as this property features a wireless Nest thermostat which will make your home more energy efficient. Each bedroom has a customized closet offering the maximum storage space conceivable.

Conveniently located close to Johns Hopkins Bayview, I95, I895 and I695, minutes away from Canton, Fells Point and Downtown Baltimore!

Another great consideration of this rental property is the fact that it will be managed by Zoulis Properties Management Company, which offers tenants a number of tenant services and benefits from reporting maintenance issues to making payments directly online through their tenant portal! This is what renting in the 21st Century is supposed to look like!

Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 S. Newkirk Street have any available units?
508 S. Newkirk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 S. Newkirk Street have?
Some of 508 S. Newkirk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 S. Newkirk Street currently offering any rent specials?
508 S. Newkirk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 S. Newkirk Street pet-friendly?
No, 508 S. Newkirk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 508 S. Newkirk Street offer parking?
Yes, 508 S. Newkirk Street offers parking.
Does 508 S. Newkirk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 S. Newkirk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 S. Newkirk Street have a pool?
No, 508 S. Newkirk Street does not have a pool.
Does 508 S. Newkirk Street have accessible units?
No, 508 S. Newkirk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 508 S. Newkirk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 S. Newkirk Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland