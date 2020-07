Amenities

in unit laundry microwave accessible range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

~ Minimum 650 credit score; ~ Income 3x the amount of rent ($3900 per month)~ application fee $30 per adult applicant; ~ no eviction or major criminal records please; ~ no petsSECTION 8 WELCOME!Very quiet street in a great neighborhood in the heart of Beechfield. Clean freshly painted 3/1 townhome with partially finished basement. Includes washer/dryer, fridge, stove, microwave. Sorry, NO PETS!