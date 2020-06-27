4641 Marble Hall Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Well-maintained 3 bedroom townhome in New Northwood just off Loch Raven Blvd and Cold Spring Lane! Convenient to shopping and transit! Bright living room has a ceiling fan for added comfort, tons of natural light, and plush wall-to-wall neutral carpeting. Separate dining space leads to an efficient kitchen with gas range and access to the rear yard. Comfortable upstairs bedrooms share a full bath with tub/shower combination and the finished basement includes a full-size washer/dryer!



Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



No Pets Allowed



