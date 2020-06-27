All apartments in Baltimore
4641 Marble Hall Rd
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

4641 Marble Hall Rd

4641 Marble Hall Road · No Longer Available
Location

4641 Marble Hall Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
New Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well-maintained 3 bedroom townhome in New Northwood just off Loch Raven Blvd and Cold Spring Lane! Convenient to shopping and transit! Bright living room has a ceiling fan for added comfort, tons of natural light, and plush wall-to-wall neutral carpeting. Separate dining space leads to an efficient kitchen with gas range and access to the rear yard. Comfortable upstairs bedrooms share a full bath with tub/shower combination and the finished basement includes a full-size washer/dryer!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5053793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 Marble Hall Rd have any available units?
4641 Marble Hall Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4641 Marble Hall Rd have?
Some of 4641 Marble Hall Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4641 Marble Hall Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4641 Marble Hall Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 Marble Hall Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4641 Marble Hall Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4641 Marble Hall Rd offer parking?
No, 4641 Marble Hall Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4641 Marble Hall Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4641 Marble Hall Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 Marble Hall Rd have a pool?
No, 4641 Marble Hall Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4641 Marble Hall Rd have accessible units?
No, 4641 Marble Hall Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 Marble Hall Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4641 Marble Hall Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
