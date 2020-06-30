All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 2 2020

4614 Pall Mall Rd

4614 Pall Mall Road · No Longer Available
Location

4614 Pall Mall Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Edgecomb

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home just completed a full renovation and is available for move in! This cozy home welcomes you with gorgeous wood flooring all throughout the unit, custom wall paint color, updated kitchen with backsplash that adds a nice touch and is inclusive of brand-new appliances. This home also includes 2 full bathrooms, laundry area with washer and dryer, brand new HVAC system, fenced in back yard, great for outdoor activities! Easy access to I-83 and closely located to Loyola University and Sinai Hospital.

Call us now to set an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*Virtual showings now available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 Pall Mall Rd have any available units?
4614 Pall Mall Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 Pall Mall Rd have?
Some of 4614 Pall Mall Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 Pall Mall Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4614 Pall Mall Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 Pall Mall Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4614 Pall Mall Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4614 Pall Mall Rd offer parking?
No, 4614 Pall Mall Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4614 Pall Mall Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4614 Pall Mall Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 Pall Mall Rd have a pool?
No, 4614 Pall Mall Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4614 Pall Mall Rd have accessible units?
No, 4614 Pall Mall Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 Pall Mall Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 Pall Mall Rd has units with dishwashers.

