4614 Pall Mall Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home just completed a full renovation and is available for move in! This cozy home welcomes you with gorgeous wood flooring all throughout the unit, custom wall paint color, updated kitchen with backsplash that adds a nice touch and is inclusive of brand-new appliances. This home also includes 2 full bathrooms, laundry area with washer and dryer, brand new HVAC system, fenced in back yard, great for outdoor activities! Easy access to I-83 and closely located to Loyola University and Sinai Hospital.



Call us now to set an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*Virtual showings now available!