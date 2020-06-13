145 Apartments for rent in White Marsh, MD

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
18 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
$1,019
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,290
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
308 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
5 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
990 sqft
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5111 CLIFFORD ROAD
5111 Clifford Road, White Marsh, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
820 sqft
Beautiful single home with 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. House has refrigerator, building in Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Dining Table Sets, Sofa, Brand New Carpet, and Laminate Floor. House has three parking spaces, and a backyard deck.
Results within 1 mile of White Marsh
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
32 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$927
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,223
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,082
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
963 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Apartments in RosedaleFranklin Square Apartments & Townhomes offer beautiful 1 to 3 BR apartments and townhomes in a private wooded in the heart of Rosedale, MD.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1172 sqft
Spacious townhomes boast exceptional efficiency. Located right by a bus stop, and near a grocery store and several restaurants. Eat-in kitchens have dishwashers, microwaves and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
13 Units Available
Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,048
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
927 sqft
Chapel Manor Apartments is a hidden treasure with a country feel. This White Marsh community gives you lots of open space, with quaint farms nearby, but youre also so close to great dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
5 Units Available
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1441 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes are equipped with modern appliances and luxurious extras like a dishwasher and patio or balcony. Cats and dogs welcome; convenient parking and package receiving services for tenants.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6 Whitton Ct
6 Whitton Court, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1680 sqft
Welcome to a gorgeous single family home located in Campbell Crossing that's conveniently located close to shopping centers, entertainment and easy access to 95. Immaculant home with spacious floorplan and open concept.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4417 Hallfield Manor Drive
4417 Hallfield Manor Drive, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded Semi-Detached home in Nottingham. Hardwood flooring @ main level. Finished lower level with full bath and laundry room. Relax in your enclosed yard on the custom porch deck facing acres of woods.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9520 BELAIR ROAD
9520 Belair Road, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1438 sqft
*** LOVELY! *** IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE ON THIS CHARMING BRICK HOME IN PERRY HALL. LARGE LIVING RM & FORMAL DINING RM. UPDATED KITCHEN W/NEW FLOORING, NEW COUNTERS, TILE BACKSPLASH, BREAKFAST BAR AND LOTS OF CABINETS.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4 JULIET LANE
4 Juliet Lane, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
Available for June move in date. Great location in Perry Hall, just off Belair Rd close to Honeygo, Safeway, DeSantis, Planet Fitness shopping centers. 2nd floor condo with 2 BR & 2BA. Secured entry, assigned parking next to building.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3802 WEAN DR #F
3802 Wean Drive, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
FRESHLY PAINTED, CARPETS PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND READY FOR MOVE IN. Beautiful Unit. Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with walkout to patio. Quaint and clean. High efficiency HVAC. End unit with views of open area from the patio.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24 Baltistan Ct.
24 Baltistan Court, Rossville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1152 sqft
24 Baltistan Ct- Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse - During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
26 BARTLEY CT
26 Bartley Court, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 26 BARTLEY CT in Perry Hall. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD
8308 Stillmeadow Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1206 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhome on a private tree-lined street.

1 of 25

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3444 SANTEE ROAD
3444 Santee Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1206 sqft
JUST IN TIME FOR FALL! This 3BR, 2BA house is waiting for you to make it your home! Fenced yard, and finished basement perfect for entertaining friends and family. Close to 695, and 43 for easy access to shopping. Pets considered case by case basis.

Median Rent in White Marsh

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in White Marsh is $1,240, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,555.
Studio
$1,020
1 Bed
$1,240
2 Beds
$1,555
3+ Beds
$1,999
City GuideWhite Marsh
How many cities do you know that started out as a community planned by government and businesses? Probably not too many. But that is just how the small coastal town of White Marsh, Maryland started! The land that is now White Marsh was originally owned by a family business until the 1960s when developers decided that they would build what would be an ideal town for businesses and residents. It was officially designated a town center in 1979 and has grown from that point to where it is today.

You'd have to say that planners have done a pretty good job, since the population is now at about 9,500, covering a little over five square miles. Apartment hunters looking for premier apartments and house rentals in White Marsh are bound to find success in finding places to fit their needs. Since it's anchored by Baltimore, which is 13 miles to the Southwest, there is more than enough activity in the city to give renters a taste of a major metro area. I-95, which comes from both Washington, DC and Baltimore, runs right through the town.

Moving to White Marsh

The population in White Marsh is about 1,800 people per square mile, so, you'll never have the feeling that you're living in a ghost town. To add to this, White Marsh is on the water, and you know that when folks are looking to blow off steam, they'll find the town with the nearest body of water.

One of the really cool things about White Marsh when it comes to housing is that it's a relatively new place. That means that much of the development will be relatively new; so you won't find lots of old buildings in need of major repairs and renovations. You'll find newer construction, which is more in sync with how we live in more modern times.

Renters will find great opportunities in White Marsh, although you might need to be willing to pay more than average for apartments with paid utilities and without. May rentals are priced on the higher end, but with a bit of searching, you can find a good deal that doesn't drain your wallet. You're likely to find good deals for house rentals when you're willing to work with private owners. In this case, finding a condo or three-bedroom houses for rent may be easier than finding small, inexpensive apartment rentals. Be ready to take your search beyond what you find in common locations online and offline.

Be Thorough When Renting a House or Condo

Renting an apartment with a management company tends to be pretty straightforward. You get the rules, you write the check, and you sign the lease. Many of the complexes provide free utilities to their renters. Finding a condo for rent is not nearly as easy. You will want to be specific in your understanding as to what you're signing in your lease. Be specific in what you're expecting from the owner and what they will expect from you. Most of all, take careful note of what you're going to be responsible for financially. Trying to re-figure out your budget after you've signed a year-long lease isn't fun. But the benefits of renting your own house or condo are typically worth the extra work you want to do on the front end.

White Marsh Neighborhoods

The town covers 5.3 square miles and is on the water, so where you live is going to have a major impact on your happiness meter. The town is thought of as a town center itself and is bound by Perry Hall to the north, Rosedale to the southwest, Middle River to the south and Parkville to the west. All of the areas have varying mixtures of both owner occupied and rental housing.

Near Perry Hall: In this area, you'll find the Silver Spring Station apartments with paid utilities. Honeygo Regional Park and White Marsh Recreation Council are in this area.

Near Rosedale: You'll find the Apartments at Cambridge Court in this area, which is considered a premier complex in the area. Also in this area are the Canterbury Apartments with some paid utilities.

Near Middle River: Eagles Walk Apartment Homes are in this area, and your rent will cover some of your utilities. You'll find Martin Plaza Shopping Center here, so everything you need will be close by.

Near Parkville: In this area, you'll find a number of rental home opportunities as well as your best chances to negotiate on pricing.

Living in White Marsh

Since I-95 runs right through White Marsh, there are ample businesses and services available to residents willing to drive to get them. Get your shopping on at The White Marsh Mall, which was actually incorporated into the plan for White Marsh when it was built.

There are also a number of parks and outdoors activities like hiking, bike riding and basketball. Two of the local favorite spots include Lightwoods Creek and Honeygo Regional Park.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in White Marsh?
In White Marsh, the median rent is $1,020 for a studio, $1,240 for a 1-bedroom, $1,555 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,999 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in White Marsh, check out our monthly White Marsh Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around White Marsh?
Some of the colleges located in the White Marsh area include Towson University, Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to White Marsh?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to White Marsh from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, and Towson.

