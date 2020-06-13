145 Apartments for rent in White Marsh, MD📍
You'd have to say that planners have done a pretty good job, since the population is now at about 9,500, covering a little over five square miles. Apartment hunters looking for premier apartments and house rentals in White Marsh are bound to find success in finding places to fit their needs. Since it's anchored by Baltimore, which is 13 miles to the Southwest, there is more than enough activity in the city to give renters a taste of a major metro area. I-95, which comes from both Washington, DC and Baltimore, runs right through the town.
The population in White Marsh is about 1,800 people per square mile, so, you'll never have the feeling that you're living in a ghost town. To add to this, White Marsh is on the water, and you know that when folks are looking to blow off steam, they'll find the town with the nearest body of water.
One of the really cool things about White Marsh when it comes to housing is that it's a relatively new place. That means that much of the development will be relatively new; so you won't find lots of old buildings in need of major repairs and renovations. You'll find newer construction, which is more in sync with how we live in more modern times.
Renters will find great opportunities in White Marsh, although you might need to be willing to pay more than average for apartments with paid utilities and without. May rentals are priced on the higher end, but with a bit of searching, you can find a good deal that doesn't drain your wallet. You're likely to find good deals for house rentals when you're willing to work with private owners. In this case, finding a condo or three-bedroom houses for rent may be easier than finding small, inexpensive apartment rentals. Be ready to take your search beyond what you find in common locations online and offline.
Be Thorough When Renting a House or Condo
Renting an apartment with a management company tends to be pretty straightforward. You get the rules, you write the check, and you sign the lease. Many of the complexes provide free utilities to their renters. Finding a condo for rent is not nearly as easy. You will want to be specific in your understanding as to what you're signing in your lease. Be specific in what you're expecting from the owner and what they will expect from you. Most of all, take careful note of what you're going to be responsible for financially. Trying to re-figure out your budget after you've signed a year-long lease isn't fun. But the benefits of renting your own house or condo are typically worth the extra work you want to do on the front end.
The town covers 5.3 square miles and is on the water, so where you live is going to have a major impact on your happiness meter. The town is thought of as a town center itself and is bound by Perry Hall to the north, Rosedale to the southwest, Middle River to the south and Parkville to the west. All of the areas have varying mixtures of both owner occupied and rental housing.
Near Perry Hall: In this area, you'll find the Silver Spring Station apartments with paid utilities. Honeygo Regional Park and White Marsh Recreation Council are in this area.
Near Rosedale: You'll find the Apartments at Cambridge Court in this area, which is considered a premier complex in the area. Also in this area are the Canterbury Apartments with some paid utilities.
Near Middle River: Eagles Walk Apartment Homes are in this area, and your rent will cover some of your utilities. You'll find Martin Plaza Shopping Center here, so everything you need will be close by.
Near Parkville: In this area, you'll find a number of rental home opportunities as well as your best chances to negotiate on pricing.
Since I-95 runs right through White Marsh, there are ample businesses and services available to residents willing to drive to get them. Get your shopping on at The White Marsh Mall, which was actually incorporated into the plan for White Marsh when it was built.
There are also a number of parks and outdoors activities like hiking, bike riding and basketball. Two of the local favorite spots include Lightwoods Creek and Honeygo Regional Park.