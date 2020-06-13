171 Apartments for rent in Severn, MD📍
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 29
1 of 29
1 of 78
1 of 7
1 of 36
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 53
1 of 27
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 37
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 78
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 15
Don't ever worry about what you did wrong, because if you move to Severn, Maryland, you'll have done something right! Maryland’s rolling-green meadows and Eastern Pines are well represented throughout the mid-size community of Severn. A small town of government workers in white-collar jobs, Severn is located near Fort Meade Army Base -- a key employer for locals. Located just a half hour drive from Baltimore, Severn is primarily a bedroom community with a handful of neighborhoods. Certainly, bring your pillows, blankets, and comforters.
Youll want to start looking for rentals several months before you move. Real estate vacancies in Severn are low, although there is more rental turnover closer to Fort Meade. Demand is higher than average, as the community offers easy access to the entire Baltimore-Washington corridor. If procrastination is your deal, save it for after you've secured new digs.
It's always a good idea to call rental properties to research the price range and availability of area properties. Making phone calls will save you time on your search (Because, who has time to waste?). After you get some basic information over the phone, drive around the different neighborhoods in Severn to determine which best suits your needs. There's a range of options to suit just about any budget. Yes, you'll find varied options, even if you'd rather get a root canal than spend a lot to rent an apartment.
Overall, Severn is a diverse area. Here are some of your options for living in Severn:
Burleytown/Harmans: If you've been dreaming of a life in average suburbia, check out apartment rentals here. Your apartment search will turn up mostly 3-bedroom houses for rent as well as apartment complexes, ranging from small, older units to more modern high-rises. Property ages range from 1940s to 1999-era construction. This area might also tickle your toes if you love cars. Many residents own three or more vehicles, even if they do take public transportation to work. Make sure you can afford rent and all of that gas -- eat more ramen.
Severn Town Center: More urban in terms of density, this area's rental options include apartment homes, townhomes, and single-family houses. Properties are occupied by a solid mix of renters and owners. You'll find lots of restaurants and shops here as well. Rental vacancy rates are higher in this part of town, and the population fluctuates a great deal. The frequent changes are likely due to the fact that so many residents are active in the military. If you love men and women in uniform, this is the community for you.
Wayne Rd/Meadow Rd: This pleasant suburban area has rental offerings of townhouses, attached single-family homes, and free-standing homes. Most were built after 1970, which is totally Generation X-style, dude. Properties are well-maintained, and you’ll find many luxury cars in the driveways of this neighborhood. If you move here, expect to rub elbows with professional, management, and military types.
Maryland winters are mild, but youll still experience a full range of seasons in the state. Known for its pine woods and proximity to nearby Baltimore Harbor, Severn is a pleasant suburban town with most of its workforce employed by the Army and other government entities. You’ll find a lot of computer and tech jobs, both in the private and public sector here.
Although many residents own cars, you don’t necessarily need one. Public transportation is available and readily used throughout the community, with commuters taking the train into Baltimore and around greater Anne Arundel County. The Severn Square Shopping Center offers retail stores and major chain shopping. Arundel Mills, a major regional mall, is less than a 10-minute drive away. Get your shop on here.
Real estate is mostly comprised of apartment complexes, townhomes, and single-family homes. Medium-sized homes, such as 3-bedroom houses for rent, are common. Many of the available properties were built between 1970 and 2000, making the overall feel of the city modern.
Green and educated
The area offers ample parks, including Mead Village Park, with playing fields, playgrounds, and picnic space. The community is also dotted with small lakes, such as Lake Marion. Nearby are various tributaries of the Patapsco River, which stretches into the Chesapeake Bay. If you really want to get your sea legs going, head into Baltimore, which is the second-largest seaport in the mid-Atlantic. Prestigious Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland-Baltimore are both conveniently located near Severn. Smarty pants abound.
Transportation ease
Along with excellent access to the light rail for commuters, Severn is close to the Baltimore Washington International Airport for out-of-state travel. The heavily traveled Baltimore-Washington Parkway runs along the northern end of the community. Beware of screeching airplanes overhead.
Going to town
While Severn puts sports leagues, shopping centers, and a large regional mall at your fingertips, for cultural activities you’ll primarily commute 25 to 30 minutes into downtown Baltimore. While maintaining your comfortable suburban lifestyle, you'll partake of historic landmarks like Fort McHenry, where the Star Spangled Banner was penned (Just remember to remove your hats and caps, as a sign of respect.). You'll also find a plethora of fresh seafood down at the waterfront. Fresh crab anyone? That’s a Maryland waterfront staple!
The trendy Fells Point area of Baltimore has cafes, bars, and waterfront views from shops and restaurants sprouting out of Federalist-era row houses. Edgar Allen Poe fan? Visit the spot where the somewhat creepy precursor to Tim Burton movies penned The Raven. Baltimores Little Italy is rife with delicious pastas and splendid cannolis. A summer specialty consists of orange and lemon ices sweetly placed inside carved-out fruits.
In Severn, restaurant offerings skew to national chain brands, but there are several notable exceptions including the well-regarded Severn Staple of China Seas, open late and offering home delivery. Community parks, shopping opportunities, and the lively Baltimore waterfront are all draws of this location. If you like soft-shell crab, mild winters, and a comfortable, woodsy, suburban feel, what are you waiting for? Severn is calling! Get moving.
June 2020 Severn Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Severn Rent Report. Severn rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Severn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Severn Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Severn Rent Report. Severn rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Severn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Severn rents decline sharply over the past month
Severn rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Severn stand at $1,337 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,677 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Severn's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Severn over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
- Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
- Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
- Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Severn
As rents have fallen slightly in Severn, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Severn is less affordable for renters.
- Severn's median two-bedroom rent of $1,677 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Severn.
- While rents in Severn fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Severn than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Severn is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.