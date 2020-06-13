Apartment List
/
MD
/
severn
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

171 Apartments for rent in Severn, MD

📍
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
$
13 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1018 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
54 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,382
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
27 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,483
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-95 and I-195. Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchen. Loft ceilings, patio or balcony and personal garages. Amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a fitness center.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7624 Elmcrest Rd
7624 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
A brick front townhome featuring rear 2-car garage - in the community of Arundel Preserve in Hanover. Centrally located, easily accessible to 295, 95, 100, 175, 32 for convenient commuting to Baltimore, Severn, Annapolis, and Washington, D.C.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7206 Dorchester Woods Lane
7206 Dorchester Woods Lane, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3-bedroom townhome in Hanover, MD - Property Id: 297656 Gorgeous 3-bedroom townhome showcases 3 full levels of living space with hardwood floors throughout the main level, granite countertops, and Stainless-steel

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7622 Elmcrest Rd
7622 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2930 sqft
7622 Elmcrest Rd Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 4 BR Townhouse in Hanover! - Beautiful 4 BR/2 F 2 H BA townhouse in Hanover. Step into a spacious seating area with beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
478 west ct
478 West Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Updated Unit off I-97&MD100/Close to Fort Meade - Property Id: 278500 Spacious 4bedroom with a full finish basement. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Ready to move in on JUNE 1st . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7950 QUARTERFIELD ROAD
7950 Quarterfield Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1408 sqft
Totally renovated, this 4 bedroom/2 bath home, with large bonus room on the upper level, is move-in ready! Special features include a ceiling fan in each bedroom; LED lighting through-out; granite counter tops and S/S appliances, luxury vinyl tile

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2504 Cherry Tree Road
2504 Cherry Tree Road, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2800 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Hanover.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1260 COLONIAL PARK DRIVE
1260 Colonial Park Drive, Severn, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3896 sqft
Good credit only. No pet. No smoker. No short term lease. In excellent condition. At a quiet community. Back to trees. Four bedrooms upstairs. Main level study/library. Fully finished walk out basement with one bedroom and full bath.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1913 SIMONSON COURT
1913 Simonson Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2455 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious 3 bedroom town home in Hanover, Maryland. Spacious 3 story, 2 garage, town home offers great features and many amenities, such as an in ground community pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE
1804 Chatfield Terrace, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
Spacious 3 level townhouse style condo. On main level, new renovated kitchen, updated half bath and large living room / dining room! The second level offers two spacious bedrooms, an updated full bathroom and laundry room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7708 SENTRY TERRACE
7708 Sentry Terrace, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2136 sqft
NEW RENTAL IN Boyer's Ridge 1-Car Garage Townhome !.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7721 SUFFOLK WAY
7721 Suffolk Way, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2682 sqft
Gorgeous single family home in Willowbend. Open floor plan with large kitchen w/breakfast room & adjoining family room. Separate living room and dining room. Foyer with dramatic overlook into foyer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8222 BARRINGTON CT #19
8222 Barrington Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great location with-in Asbury Woods and easy commute to major routes. This 3 BR back-to-back townhouse offers 9Ft Ceilings on the main level and convenient 1/2 BA. Upper level one offers two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1817 HILLWOOD COURT
1817 Hillwood Court, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1566 sqft
Perfect with 2 huge bedrooms. Master Suite has a super bath which includes a Jetted two person soaking tub and separate shower, vaulted ceilings. Both Huge Bedrooms have walk in closets and ceiling fan.

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1222 REECE ROAD
1222 Reece Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3004 sqft
Welcome to 1222 Reece Rd! Fully Renovated colonial house. Nice backyard, detached garage, huge patio with fire pit, deck to relax. All hardwood floor throughout entire house.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7944 CITADEL DRIVE
7944 Citadel Drive, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1753 sqft
Just two minutes to Fort Meade MD, this charming Cape Cod features almost 1,800 s.f. of living space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8204 DURNESS COURT
8204 Durness Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1032 sqft
Renovated townhouse featuring upgraded kitchen with all new stainless appliances. Beautiful flooring throughout the house and washer/dryer in basement. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in fenced backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1134 THOMPSON AVENUE
1134 Thompson Avenue, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1261 sqft
BRIGHT & SUNNY 3 BR HOME WITH DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE**UPDATED/UPGRADED THROUGHOUT INCLUDING KITCHEN CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES**BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS**FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1309 Quarterpath Lane
1309 Quarterpath Ln, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Single Family Home - Great Location, minutes to Fort MEade, DOD, DSA, NSA , Arundel Mills, BWI, and routes 32, 100, & 97, Approximately 3000 sq ft of living space.

Median Rent in Severn

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Severn is $1,336, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,676.
Studio
$1,100
1 Bed
$1,336
2 Beds
$1,676
3+ Beds
$2,155
City GuideSevern
I'm just workin' for a livin', workin' for my pay /In Maryland it's raining somewhere in some cafe / Hey, hey, Maryland, I'm comin' home / Never worry about what I did wrong -- From "Maryland" by Vonda Shepard

Don't ever worry about what you did wrong, because if you move to Severn, Maryland, you'll have done something right! Maryland’s rolling-green meadows and Eastern Pines are well represented throughout the mid-size community of Severn. A small town of government workers in white-collar jobs, Severn is located near Fort Meade Army Base -- a key employer for locals. Located just a half hour drive from Baltimore, Severn is primarily a bedroom community with a handful of neighborhoods. Certainly, bring your pillows, blankets, and comforters.

Tips for Renting

Youll want to start looking for rentals several months before you move. Real estate vacancies in Severn are low, although there is more rental turnover closer to Fort Meade. Demand is higher than average, as the community offers easy access to the entire Baltimore-Washington corridor. If procrastination is your deal, save it for after you've secured new digs.

It's always a good idea to call rental properties to research the price range and availability of area properties. Making phone calls will save you time on your search (Because, who has time to waste?). After you get some basic information over the phone, drive around the different neighborhoods in Severn to determine which best suits your needs. There's a range of options to suit just about any budget. Yes, you'll find varied options, even if you'd rather get a root canal than spend a lot to rent an apartment.

Neighborhood Knowledge

Overall, Severn is a diverse area. Here are some of your options for living in Severn:

Burleytown/Harmans: If you've been dreaming of a life in average suburbia, check out apartment rentals here. Your apartment search will turn up mostly 3-bedroom houses for rent as well as apartment complexes, ranging from small, older units to more modern high-rises. Property ages range from 1940s to 1999-era construction. This area might also tickle your toes if you love cars. Many residents own three or more vehicles, even if they do take public transportation to work. Make sure you can afford rent and all of that gas -- eat more ramen.

Severn Town Center: More urban in terms of density, this area's rental options include apartment homes, townhomes, and single-family houses. Properties are occupied by a solid mix of renters and owners. You'll find lots of restaurants and shops here as well. Rental vacancy rates are higher in this part of town, and the population fluctuates a great deal. The frequent changes are likely due to the fact that so many residents are active in the military. If you love men and women in uniform, this is the community for you.

Wayne Rd/Meadow Rd: This pleasant suburban area has rental offerings of townhouses, attached single-family homes, and free-standing homes. Most were built after 1970, which is totally Generation X-style, dude. Properties are well-maintained, and you’ll find many luxury cars in the driveways of this neighborhood. If you move here, expect to rub elbows with professional, management, and military types.

Living in Severn

Maryland winters are mild, but youll still experience a full range of seasons in the state. Known for its pine woods and proximity to nearby Baltimore Harbor, Severn is a pleasant suburban town with most of its workforce employed by the Army and other government entities. You’ll find a lot of computer and tech jobs, both in the private and public sector here.

Although many residents own cars, you don’t necessarily need one. Public transportation is available and readily used throughout the community, with commuters taking the train into Baltimore and around greater Anne Arundel County. The Severn Square Shopping Center offers retail stores and major chain shopping. Arundel Mills, a major regional mall, is less than a 10-minute drive away. Get your shop on here.

Real estate is mostly comprised of apartment complexes, townhomes, and single-family homes. Medium-sized homes, such as 3-bedroom houses for rent, are common. Many of the available properties were built between 1970 and 2000, making the overall feel of the city modern.

Green and educated

The area offers ample parks, including Mead Village Park, with playing fields, playgrounds, and picnic space. The community is also dotted with small lakes, such as Lake Marion. Nearby are various tributaries of the Patapsco River, which stretches into the Chesapeake Bay. If you really want to get your sea legs going, head into Baltimore, which is the second-largest seaport in the mid-Atlantic. Prestigious Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland-Baltimore are both conveniently located near Severn. Smarty pants abound.

Transportation ease

Along with excellent access to the light rail for commuters, Severn is close to the Baltimore Washington International Airport for out-of-state travel. The heavily traveled Baltimore-Washington Parkway runs along the northern end of the community. Beware of screeching airplanes overhead.

Going to town

While Severn puts sports leagues, shopping centers, and a large regional mall at your fingertips, for cultural activities you’ll primarily commute 25 to 30 minutes into downtown Baltimore. While maintaining your comfortable suburban lifestyle, you'll partake of historic landmarks like Fort McHenry, where the Star Spangled Banner was penned (Just remember to remove your hats and caps, as a sign of respect.). You'll also find a plethora of fresh seafood down at the waterfront. Fresh crab anyone? That’s a Maryland waterfront staple!

The trendy Fells Point area of Baltimore has cafes, bars, and waterfront views from shops and restaurants sprouting out of Federalist-era row houses. Edgar Allen Poe fan? Visit the spot where the somewhat creepy precursor to Tim Burton movies penned The Raven. Baltimores Little Italy is rife with delicious pastas and splendid cannolis. A summer specialty consists of orange and lemon ices sweetly placed inside carved-out fruits.

In Severn, restaurant offerings skew to national chain brands, but there are several notable exceptions including the well-regarded Severn Staple of China Seas, open late and offering home delivery. Community parks, shopping opportunities, and the lively Baltimore waterfront are all draws of this location. If you like soft-shell crab, mild winters, and a comfortable, woodsy, suburban feel, what are you waiting for? Severn is calling! Get moving.

June 2020 Severn Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Severn Rent Report. Severn rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Severn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Severn Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Severn Rent Report. Severn rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Severn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Severn rents decline sharply over the past month

Severn rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Severn stand at $1,337 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,677 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Severn's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Severn over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Severn

    As rents have fallen slightly in Severn, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Severn is less affordable for renters.

    • Severn's median two-bedroom rent of $1,677 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Severn.
    • While rents in Severn fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Severn than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Severn is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Severn?
    In Severn, the median rent is $1,100 for a studio, $1,336 for a 1-bedroom, $1,676 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,155 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Severn, check out our monthly Severn Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Severn?
    Some of the colleges located in the Severn area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Severn?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Severn from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

    Similar Pages

    Severn 1 BedroomsSevern 2 Bedrooms
    Severn Apartments with ParkingSevern Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Severn Studio Apartments