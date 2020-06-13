171 Apartments for rent in Severn, MD

Living in Severn

Maryland winters are mild, but youll still experience a full range of seasons in the state. Known for its pine woods and proximity to nearby Baltimore Harbor, Severn is a pleasant suburban town with most of its workforce employed by the Army and other government entities. You’ll find a lot of computer and tech jobs, both in the private and public sector here.

Although many residents own cars, you don’t necessarily need one. Public transportation is available and readily used throughout the community, with commuters taking the train into Baltimore and around greater Anne Arundel County. The Severn Square Shopping Center offers retail stores and major chain shopping. Arundel Mills, a major regional mall, is less than a 10-minute drive away. Get your shop on here.

Real estate is mostly comprised of apartment complexes, townhomes, and single-family homes. Medium-sized homes, such as 3-bedroom houses for rent, are common. Many of the available properties were built between 1970 and 2000, making the overall feel of the city modern.

Green and educated

The area offers ample parks, including Mead Village Park, with playing fields, playgrounds, and picnic space. The community is also dotted with small lakes, such as Lake Marion. Nearby are various tributaries of the Patapsco River, which stretches into the Chesapeake Bay. If you really want to get your sea legs going, head into Baltimore, which is the second-largest seaport in the mid-Atlantic. Prestigious Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland-Baltimore are both conveniently located near Severn. Smarty pants abound.

Transportation ease

Along with excellent access to the light rail for commuters, Severn is close to the Baltimore Washington International Airport for out-of-state travel. The heavily traveled Baltimore-Washington Parkway runs along the northern end of the community. Beware of screeching airplanes overhead.

Going to town

While Severn puts sports leagues, shopping centers, and a large regional mall at your fingertips, for cultural activities you’ll primarily commute 25 to 30 minutes into downtown Baltimore. While maintaining your comfortable suburban lifestyle, you'll partake of historic landmarks like Fort McHenry, where the Star Spangled Banner was penned (Just remember to remove your hats and caps, as a sign of respect.). You'll also find a plethora of fresh seafood down at the waterfront. Fresh crab anyone? That’s a Maryland waterfront staple!

The trendy Fells Point area of Baltimore has cafes, bars, and waterfront views from shops and restaurants sprouting out of Federalist-era row houses. Edgar Allen Poe fan? Visit the spot where the somewhat creepy precursor to Tim Burton movies penned The Raven. Baltimores Little Italy is rife with delicious pastas and splendid cannolis. A summer specialty consists of orange and lemon ices sweetly placed inside carved-out fruits.

In Severn, restaurant offerings skew to national chain brands, but there are several notable exceptions including the well-regarded Severn Staple of China Seas, open late and offering home delivery. Community parks, shopping opportunities, and the lively Baltimore waterfront are all draws of this location. If you like soft-shell crab, mild winters, and a comfortable, woodsy, suburban feel, what are you waiting for? Severn is calling! Get moving.