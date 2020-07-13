3801 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 East Arlington
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 2D · Avail. Aug 23
$875
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1T · Avail. now
$975
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft
Unit 2B · Avail. Sep 14
$990
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sequoia Manor.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
Sequoia Manor Apartments in AshburtonSequoia Manor offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in Ashburton, one of the finest residential districts of Northwest Baltimore - close to everything you need. Sequoia Manor Apartments are designed for today's living with every modern comfort and convenience from individual heating and air conditioning controls to centrally located automatic laundry facilities.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; 30lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Sequoia Manor have any available units?
Sequoia Manor has 3 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Sequoia Manor have?
Some of Sequoia Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sequoia Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Sequoia Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sequoia Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Sequoia Manor is pet friendly.
Does Sequoia Manor offer parking?
Yes, Sequoia Manor offers parking.
Does Sequoia Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sequoia Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sequoia Manor have a pool?
No, Sequoia Manor does not have a pool.
Does Sequoia Manor have accessible units?
No, Sequoia Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Sequoia Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Sequoia Manor does not have units with dishwashers.