Last updated June 13 2020
93 Apartments for rent in Riverside, MD
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13
Riverside
17 Units Available
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13
Riverside
1 Unit Available
1307 Bartley Place
1307 Bartley Place, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1307 Bartley Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4314 HAMPTON HALL COURT
4314 Hampton Hall Court, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Single family home WITH GARAGE available to rent immediately in BELCAMP. 3 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bath. Master bedroom with 2 closets, cathedral ceilings and palladian window. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4214 GOODSON COURT
4214 Goodson Court, Riverside, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1578 sqft
2 bedroom 2 half bath townhome! Hardwood floors in the living Room.Large Kitchen with table space and skylights. Pantry. Sliders lead to the deck. Home backs to trees, very private location. Master bedroom with full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Riverside
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13
Riverside
4 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
817 Hilltop Avenue Ext. Unit A
817 Hilltop Ave Ext, Harford County, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Beautiful 1 or 2 Bedroom, 1 Full bath ground floor apartment in Abingdon, MD - This spacious property offers a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, extra large living room, large bedroom, hardwood floors and new paint throughout, large washer
1 of 22
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
805 LONG BAR HARBOR ROAD
805 Long Bar Harbor Road, Harford County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2193 sqft
Long Bar Harbor... 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Rent includes heat, A/C, trash, water and sewer,lawn mowing. Separate Unit is on upper level of main house. Extra electric baseboard heat in larger bedroom not included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of Riverside
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 13
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13
Aberdeen
37 Units Available
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13
$
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13
$
6 Units Available
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1025 sqft
Conveniently close to Abingdon and Joppatowne. Community amenities include on-site laundry and playground. Units have luxurious bathtubs, state-of-the-art appliances and ample storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13
$
Aberdeen
3 Units Available
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-95, near Aberdeen Market Place Shopping Center and numerous restaurants. Two- and three-bedroom units in a quiet community, complete with pool and playground. Heat, water, and gas included in rent.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13
Aberdeen
2 Units Available
Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Holly Circle Townhouses in Aberdeen. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13
Aberdeen
9 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated January 2
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
987 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13
Perryman
1 Unit Available
1551 Perryman Road
1551 Perryman Rd, Perryman, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment in Perryman - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment attached to the Perryman Store in Aberdeen. Newly renovated. New flooring and fresh paint throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2303 Beaver Dam Road
2303 Beaver Dam Road, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1595 sqft
ABINGDON - WINTER'S RUN - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Winter's Run Great location close to shopping / I95 / APG and more !! Finished basement. Fenced back yard. For showings contact Debbie at 410-836-8689 X 1 To apply, visit us at www.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2818 Profitt Path
2818 Profitt Path, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2040 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
727 Edmund Street
727 Edmund Street, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
727 Edmund Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Town-home in Aberdeen. - This property offers an upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances to include built-in microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
724 Falcon Lane
724 Falcon Lane, Aberdeen, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2919 sqft
ABERDEEN - EAGLE'S REST - SINGLE FAMILY - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath brick front colonial. Master bedroom with full bath and two walk in closets. Kitchen with large island and attached breakfast room. Foyer and dining room with custom woodwork.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
437 Law St Apt
437 South Law Street, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in Aberdeen, MD - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom ground floor apartment in Aberdeen, MD Property offers a galley kitchen, living room, and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. New paint and carpet throughout.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
187 Farm Road
187 Farm Lane, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
187 Farm Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aberdeen.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
236 High Meadow Terrace
236 High Meadow Terrace, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
236 High Meadow Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Riverside rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,390.
Some of the colleges located in the Riverside area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, University of Delaware, Towson University, and Baltimore City Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Riverside from include Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Towson, and Ellicott City.
