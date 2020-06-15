4611 Dillon St

Amenities

Stylish 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Townhome with Rooftop Deck + Garage in Greektown! - Stylish 3 bedroom/3.5 bath townhome with rooftop deck and attached garage in Greektown! Welcoming living area boasts an open floorplan with wood flooring throughout and convenient bath! Modern kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances leading to a separate dining space perfect for entertaining. Spacious upper level includes 2 light-filled bedrooms along with 2 custom tiled full baths. Bonus 3rd floor has an additional bedroom, den/office, wet bar, full bath, and rooftop deck access with sweeping views! Full-size washer/dryer included for added efficiency! Dual-zone HVAC and Nest thermostats.



Minutes to The Shops at Canton Crossing and Canton Waterfront

Convenient to I-895, I-95, and Eastern Ave

5 Minutes from Johns Hopkins Bayview



Small pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



