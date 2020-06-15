All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4611 Dillon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4611 Dillon St
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM

4611 Dillon St

4611 Dillon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4611 Dillon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stylish 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Townhome with Rooftop Deck + Garage in Greektown! - Stylish 3 bedroom/3.5 bath townhome with rooftop deck and attached garage in Greektown! Welcoming living area boasts an open floorplan with wood flooring throughout and convenient bath! Modern kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances leading to a separate dining space perfect for entertaining. Spacious upper level includes 2 light-filled bedrooms along with 2 custom tiled full baths. Bonus 3rd floor has an additional bedroom, den/office, wet bar, full bath, and rooftop deck access with sweeping views! Full-size washer/dryer included for added efficiency! Dual-zone HVAC and Nest thermostats.

Minutes to The Shops at Canton Crossing and Canton Waterfront
Convenient to I-895, I-95, and Eastern Ave
5 Minutes from Johns Hopkins Bayview

Small pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5166486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 Dillon St have any available units?
4611 Dillon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 Dillon St have?
Some of 4611 Dillon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 Dillon St currently offering any rent specials?
4611 Dillon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 Dillon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4611 Dillon St is pet friendly.
Does 4611 Dillon St offer parking?
Yes, 4611 Dillon St offers parking.
Does 4611 Dillon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4611 Dillon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 Dillon St have a pool?
No, 4611 Dillon St does not have a pool.
Does 4611 Dillon St have accessible units?
No, 4611 Dillon St does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 Dillon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4611 Dillon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland