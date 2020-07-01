4601 Furley Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Duplex in Frankford (East Baltimore) Available now!! - Completely renovated.

Updated kitchen and baths.

Wood Laminate floors.

Brand new carpet on upper level.

Fresh Paint throughout.

Gas cooking.

Partially finished basement with laundry, storage room, and powder room.

Fenced back yard.

Close to public transportation.

Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly fee.



3BR Housing Vouchers Welcome.



Visit www.baltrentals.com for more information or to make an appointment.



