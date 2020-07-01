All apartments in Baltimore
4601 Furley Ave
4601 Furley Ave

4601 Furley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4601 Furley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex in Frankford (East Baltimore) Available now!! - Completely renovated.
Updated kitchen and baths.
Wood Laminate floors.
Brand new carpet on upper level.
Fresh Paint throughout.
Gas cooking.
Partially finished basement with laundry, storage room, and powder room.
Fenced back yard.
Close to public transportation.
Central air and heat.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly fee.

3BR Housing Vouchers Welcome.

Visit www.baltrentals.com for more information or to make an appointment.

(RLNE5272849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Furley Ave have any available units?
4601 Furley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 Furley Ave have?
Some of 4601 Furley Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 Furley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Furley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Furley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 Furley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4601 Furley Ave offer parking?
No, 4601 Furley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4601 Furley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 Furley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Furley Ave have a pool?
No, 4601 Furley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4601 Furley Ave have accessible units?
No, 4601 Furley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Furley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 Furley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

