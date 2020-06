Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony extra storage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Traditional 3BR TH for RentCozy home with modern kitchen. The kitchen leads to an enclosed porch and fully fenced in yard. The bedrooms are freshly painted and get plenty of sunlight. Fully tiled bathroom w/linen closet. Large basement with extra storage available and washer/dryer. Excellent location and within minutes to I-695, I-95 and downtown Baltimore.