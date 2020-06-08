All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

4409 Falls Rd

4409 Falls Road · No Longer Available
Location

4409 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hoes Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 Bedroom Porch Front in Hampden w/ Bonus Room - Large two bedroom townhome in Hampden offers a covered front porch and spacious eat-in kitchen that leads to a fenced yard. The upper level boasts two ample bedrooms with shared hall bath, as well as a bonus room/den! An unfinished basement provides a washer/dryer and additional storage space for your convenience. New, energy efficient window and central air! Located on Falls Rd, this home has easy access to I83, The Avenue in Hampden with tons of shops and restaurants. Perfectly located to Loyal University and JHU.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Renter's Insurance Required!

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE1859053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Falls Rd have any available units?
4409 Falls Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 Falls Rd have?
Some of 4409 Falls Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Falls Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Falls Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Falls Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4409 Falls Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4409 Falls Rd offer parking?
No, 4409 Falls Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4409 Falls Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4409 Falls Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Falls Rd have a pool?
No, 4409 Falls Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Falls Rd have accessible units?
No, 4409 Falls Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Falls Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 Falls Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
