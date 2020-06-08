4409 Falls Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 2 Bedroom Porch Front in Hampden w/ Bonus Room - Large two bedroom townhome in Hampden offers a covered front porch and spacious eat-in kitchen that leads to a fenced yard. The upper level boasts two ample bedrooms with shared hall bath, as well as a bonus room/den! An unfinished basement provides a washer/dryer and additional storage space for your convenience. New, energy efficient window and central air! Located on Falls Rd, this home has easy access to I83, The Avenue in Hampden with tons of shops and restaurants. Perfectly located to Loyal University and JHU.



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Renter's Insurance Required!



Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE1859053)