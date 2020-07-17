All apartments in Baltimore
438 FORT AVENUE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:57 PM

438 FORT AVENUE

438 East Fort Avenue · (410) 832-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

438 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Fantastic renovation located in the heart of Federal Hill with parking and a roof deck. Great open floor plan with wood floors, lovely cook's kitchen, dining space, terrific 2nd floor with 2 large bedrooms each with it's own bathroom, access to 2 tiered roof deck is through the rear 2nd floor bedroom. Deck has amazing view of everything--water, city skylines, inner harbor.! Basement is finished and is perfect for a media room or third bedroom. One of the full bathrooms is on the 1st floor. Parking is in the rear. Great space! Tenants pay $75 application fee to Cummings. This is per lease not per person. Owner requires a credit score of 650 or higher. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 FORT AVENUE have any available units?
438 FORT AVENUE has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 FORT AVENUE have?
Some of 438 FORT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 FORT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
438 FORT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 FORT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 438 FORT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 438 FORT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 438 FORT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 438 FORT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 438 FORT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 FORT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 438 FORT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 438 FORT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 438 FORT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 438 FORT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 FORT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
