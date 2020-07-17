438 FORT AVENUE

Amenities

Fantastic renovation located in the heart of Federal Hill with parking and a roof deck. Great open floor plan with wood floors, lovely cook's kitchen, dining space, terrific 2nd floor with 2 large bedrooms each with it's own bathroom, access to 2 tiered roof deck is through the rear 2nd floor bedroom. Deck has amazing view of everything--water, city skylines, inner harbor.! Basement is finished and is perfect for a media room or third bedroom. One of the full bathrooms is on the 1st floor. Parking is in the rear. Great space! Tenants pay $75 application fee to Cummings. This is per lease not per person. Owner requires a credit score of 650 or higher. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST.