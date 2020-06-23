4352 Eldone Rd

Amenities
UNIT DESCRIPTION
Recently renovated and updated 2 bedroom plus a den home in west Baltimore. New carpet, fresh paint, and refurbished floors throughout house. New appliances in the kitchen, central AC/Heat, washer/dryer. Close to public transportation and shopping.
FEATURES & AMENITIES
In unit laundry
Off-street Parking
Air conditioning
Carpet
Central Heating
Oven/range
Stove
Storage
Refrigerator
Washer/Dryer
FURNISHED
No
LAUNDRY
in unit
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,300
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
01/03/2019 Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4811407)