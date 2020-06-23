All apartments in Baltimore
4352 Eldone Rd

4352 Eldone Road · No Longer Available
Location

4352 Eldone Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Yale Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
UNIT DESCRIPTION
Recently renovated and updated 2 bedroom plus a den home in west Baltimore. New carpet, fresh paint, and refurbished floors throughout house. New appliances in the kitchen, central AC/Heat, washer/dryer. Close to public transportation and shopping.

FEATURES & AMENITIES
In unit laundry
Off-street Parking
Air conditioning
Carpet
Central Heating
Oven/range
Stove
Storage
Refrigerator
Washer/Dryer
FURNISHED
No
LAUNDRY
in unit
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,300
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
01/03/2019 Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4811407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4352 Eldone Rd have any available units?
4352 Eldone Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4352 Eldone Rd have?
Some of 4352 Eldone Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4352 Eldone Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4352 Eldone Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4352 Eldone Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4352 Eldone Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4352 Eldone Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4352 Eldone Rd offers parking.
Does 4352 Eldone Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4352 Eldone Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4352 Eldone Rd have a pool?
No, 4352 Eldone Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4352 Eldone Rd have accessible units?
No, 4352 Eldone Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4352 Eldone Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4352 Eldone Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
