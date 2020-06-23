4352 Eldone Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

UNIT DESCRIPTION

Recently renovated and updated 2 bedroom plus a den home in west Baltimore. New carpet, fresh paint, and refurbished floors throughout house. New appliances in the kitchen, central AC/Heat, washer/dryer. Close to public transportation and shopping.



FEATURES & AMENITIES

In unit laundry

Off-street Parking

Air conditioning

Carpet

Central Heating

Oven/range

Stove

Storage

Refrigerator

Washer/Dryer

FURNISHED

No

LAUNDRY

in unit

SMOKING

No

DEPOSIT

$1,300

LEASE TERMS

One year

DATE AVAILABLE

01/03/2019 Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4811407)