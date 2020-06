Amenities

Welcome Home! Extremely nice all remodeled row-home with central air conditioning! Custom digital touchscreen alarm system included in rent! Custom wood floors, custom kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel stove, dishwasher, OTC microwave, washer and dryer, carpet on second floor, custom ceramic bathroom, fenced rear area. Our office has many rental and sale properties. To find more info on our inventory Call or Text 410-205-5228 or email leasing@themdteam.com