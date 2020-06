Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils

Property Amenities

This is a 3 bedroom 2 full and 1/2 bathroom. Very close to stops for bus line 77. Close to the shops and food at Edmonson Village Shopping Center. Support local business and head over to Woodington Market or find all your grocery shopping needs at the local Giant. This home is also located near the Enoch Pratt Free Library.



Property Highlights:

- Excellent condition

- Great Location (Gwynns Falls Park)

- Hardwood Floors

- Quiet Street



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



