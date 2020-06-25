Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rent to Own Renovated 3 BR Home Baltimore - Property Id: 108043



RENT TO OWN Newly Remodeled Home near Morgan State University



Why rent when you can buy?



DOWN-PAYMENT IS REQUIRED



NO BANK QUALIFYING!

NO Credit Check!



CALL NOW 800-289-1266 (OPEN 24/7)



Purchase Price: $140K. NO BANK QUALIFICATIONS!



Enjoy life in this 3-bedroom, 2 bath townhome, conveniently located in 4207 Sheldon Ave Baltimore MD 21206. You ll love the glowing hardwoods, tile floors, granite countertops, updated appliances, large bedrooms, updated bathrooms, fully finished basement and single car garage that this home has to offer, and with a close proximity to schools (Morgan State University 5 minutes away), easy highway access and shorter commute times, you ll finally have more time to focus on the things that matter most to you. Easy Lease Option terms include low down payment and $1300 payment/month, so HURRY great opportunities like this don t come along every day!

Call now to schedule a personal tour of your new Home Sweet Home !



CALL NOW 800-289-1266 (OPEN 24/7)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108043

Property Id 108043



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4785611)