4207 Sheldon Ave
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

4207 Sheldon Ave

4207 Sheldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4207 Sheldon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent to Own Renovated 3 BR Home Baltimore - Property Id: 108043

RENT TO OWN Newly Remodeled Home near Morgan State University

Why rent when you can buy?

DOWN-PAYMENT IS REQUIRED

NO BANK QUALIFYING!
NO Credit Check!

CALL NOW 800-289-1266 (OPEN 24/7)

Purchase Price: $140K. NO BANK QUALIFICATIONS!

Enjoy life in this 3-bedroom, 2 bath townhome, conveniently located in 4207 Sheldon Ave Baltimore MD 21206. You ll love the glowing hardwoods, tile floors, granite countertops, updated appliances, large bedrooms, updated bathrooms, fully finished basement and single car garage that this home has to offer, and with a close proximity to schools (Morgan State University 5 minutes away), easy highway access and shorter commute times, you ll finally have more time to focus on the things that matter most to you. Easy Lease Option terms include low down payment and $1300 payment/month, so HURRY great opportunities like this don t come along every day!
Call now to schedule a personal tour of your new Home Sweet Home !

CALL NOW 800-289-1266 (OPEN 24/7)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108043
Property Id 108043

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4785611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 Sheldon Ave have any available units?
4207 Sheldon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 Sheldon Ave have?
Some of 4207 Sheldon Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 Sheldon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4207 Sheldon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 Sheldon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4207 Sheldon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4207 Sheldon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4207 Sheldon Ave offers parking.
Does 4207 Sheldon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 Sheldon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 Sheldon Ave have a pool?
No, 4207 Sheldon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4207 Sheldon Ave have accessible units?
No, 4207 Sheldon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 Sheldon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4207 Sheldon Ave has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

