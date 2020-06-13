Apartment List
94 Apartments for rent in Bel Air North, MD

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Kimary Court Unit K
203 Kimary Court, Bel Air North, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1400 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Forest Hill, MD - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath 3rd floor condo in Forest Hill, MD. Walk in closets in both bedrooms, patio off master bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1825 Queen Anne Square
1825 Queen Anne Square, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
BEL AIR - VILLAGE OF THOMAS RUN - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse. New Carpet / New Paint. Finished basement with fireplace. Great Bel Air location. For showings contact Debbie at 410-836-8689 X 1 To apply visit us at www.hutchins-property.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1733 CHESTERFIELD SQUARE
1733 Chesterfield Square, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1800 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Wood floors in the Living Room. Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, extra cabinets and pantry. Master bedroom has a full bath and a walk in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1933 MEDALLION COURT
1933 Medallion Court, Bel Air North, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2764 sqft
This stunning 4BR stone colonial is situated on a 1/2 acre lot that backs to a wooded natural protection area. Enter into the 2 story grand foyer flooded with natural light to the open living/dining room with hardwood flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1850 GLENDALE LANE
1850 Glendale Lane, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1326 sqft
Village Thomas Run - Well Maintained, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Eat-In Kitchen w/ White Cabinets & Granite. Wood Burning Fireplace In Living Room. Master Suite w/ Full Bath. Deck Off Main Level.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
132 DREXEL DRIVE
132 Drexel Drive, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 132 DREXEL DRIVE in Bel Air North. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2024 CHURCHVILLE ROAD
2024 Churchville Road, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1900 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE FOR A SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN BEL AIR!! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! .... FARM HOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS SITUATED ON CORNER LOT WITH 1.69 ACRES.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2213 MELROSE LANE
2213 Melrose Lane, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
No Pets. Property is still in its final stages of renovation. Interior work should be AVAILABLE BY 6-15-2020

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2 LOCKHART CIRCLE
2 Lockhart Circle, Bel Air North, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
880 sqft
Bel Air area's NEWEST apt homes! Located in quaint Forest Hill, close to downtown Bel Air. Charming walking trail. Private access to pool. Modern, open floor plan & breakfast bar make entertaining easy.

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
1055 PIPERCOVE WAY
1055 Pipercove Way, Bel Air North, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2918 sqft
Awesome Bel Air beauty for rent! Spacious, open floor plan. 4589 sq.ft. Hardwood floors. Sun room off kitchen. Corian countertops. Main floor family room. Master bath with soaking tub. Finished lower level. All appliances incl. Fenced rear.
Last updated June 13 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,165
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1006 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenbrier Hills
1 Unit Available
116 Tredmore Rd
116 Tredmore Road, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1960 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
116 Tredmore Rd Available 06/18/20 Elegant 4 Bedroom SFH with 3 Finished Levels in Bel Air! - Elegant 4 Bedroom Single Family Home with three finished levels in Beautiful Bel Air! With the hardwood floors in your formal living room and dining room

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Bel Air
1 Unit Available
620 South Main Street - Suite G1
620 S Main St, Bel Air, MD
Studio
$2,500
1395 sqft
Commercial Office/Retial Space Gorgeous and roomy office space available. Please contact Patrick Kennedy at 410-916-2641 for further details. Each RE/MAX office is independently owned and operated. Equal housing opportunity.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Bel Air
1 Unit Available
410 FRANKLIN STREET
410 Franklin Street, Bel Air, MD
1 Bedroom
$725
400 sqft
Cozy, 1 bedroom efficiency apartment in the heart of Bel Air. Close to town, library, shops and church. Great location. Appliances include stove and fridge (no laundry). Available 7-1-2020 MUST USE LISTING BROKER LEASE & APPLICATION.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Bel Air
1 Unit Available
43 E GORDON STREET
43 East Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1990 sqft
New construction townhomes for lease in downtown Bel Air. Total of 12 townhomes that will be 4 bedroom 3.5 bathrooms with open floor plans with 2 car carport. Lots of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Bel Air
1 Unit Available
212 CROCKER DRIVE
212 Crocker Drive, Bel Air, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1075 sqft
Upgrade your lifestyle by renting a premium condo for the price of an apt. Located in gorgeous community, walking distance to downtown Bel Air. Over-sized master bedroom & your own sep laundry rm with side-by-side W/D.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2303 Beaver Dam Road
2303 Beaver Dam Road, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1595 sqft
ABINGDON - WINTER'S RUN - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Winter's Run Great location close to shopping / I95 / APG and more !! Finished basement. Fenced back yard. For showings contact Debbie at 410-836-8689 X 1 To apply, visit us at www.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1267 Colonnade Drive
1267 Colonnade Dr, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2500 sqft
1267 Colonnade Drive Available 08/07/20 Elegant 3BR/3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
236 High Meadow Terrace
236 High Meadow Terrace, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
236 High Meadow Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Fountain Glen
1 Unit Available
1449 Redfield Road
1449 Redfield Road, Bel Air South, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,530
3 sqft
5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, two-car garage Approx. Finished 4000+ Square Feet iP

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3100 Cardinal Way Unit A
3100 Cardinal Way, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
952 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Abingdon! Walk into an open area that can be used as a living room or a dining room connected to an open kitchen with a breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
428 DARBY LANE
428 Darby Lane, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1701 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhouse w/ generous loft in quiet neighborhood. Master suite w/ sunny loft and attached full bath. Eat in kitchen w/ nice deck overlooking trees. Assigned parking. Finished basement rec.room.
City GuideBel Air North
Home to John Wilkes Booth and Bessie the Cow, Bel Air North, MD was once called Belle Aire. After several years and several dropped letters, the historic town rests in Harford County, MD.

While Bel Air boasts several historical figures of ill repute, they also offer a quintessential mix of culture, cuisine and charm. Home to the historic 115 year-old Liriodendron Mansion and the Hayes House Museum, Bel Air offers a nostalgic look at Maryland’s history. With spectacular views and elaborate charm, the Liriodendron is available for weddings, meetings and tours.

Becoming Fresh in Bel Air

The food choices in Bel Air are varied and sumptuous, and run the gamut from casual to elegant. The best of Maryland seafood and American and international fare can be found here.

Living in Bel Air can be expensive. The median rent is around $1400, but you can find reasonable rent prices if you do your homework. There are apartments ranging from the mid $900s to upwards of $3000 in Bel Air North. Depending on your taste, income and budget, you will find that Bel Air North has something for every price range. Conducting a web search of available listings or visiting the Harford County neighborhood will help you find and apartment to rent.

US Route 1 and Interstate 95 are the major roadways in Bel Air North, but you can find commuter bus options with the Maryland Transit Administration. The best way to get around is by car as the public transportation system is limited in this area. By car, surrounding neighborhoods like Bel Air South, Forest Hill and Fallston are easily accessible.

Living Fresh in Bel Air

Whether you want to visit the home of Bessie the Cow or learn more about the man who assassinated the Nation’s 16th president, moving to Bel Air North is an opportunity to learn more about one of Maryland’s historical counties. Finding an apartment to rent in Bel Air North, MD is not difficult. But, It’s best to take your time, do some research and prepare before making your move. Having appropriate documents like three most recent pay stubs and the proper ID will make your rental application easier. It’s important to make sure your credit score is positive.

Bel Air is home to many notable historical events and beautiful views. One of the most infamous and notable assassinations in the Nation’s history was done by a Bel Air resident. But, perhaps the fact that Bessie the Cow had her home here makes Bel Air North, MD the place to be.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bel Air North?
The average rent price for Bel Air North rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,880.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bel Air North?
Some of the colleges located in the Bel Air North area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, University of Delaware, Towson University, and Baltimore City Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bel Air North?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bel Air North from include Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Towson, and Ellicott City.

