94 Apartments for rent in Bel Air North, MD📍
While Bel Air boasts several historical figures of ill repute, they also offer a quintessential mix of culture, cuisine and charm. Home to the historic 115 year-old Liriodendron Mansion and the Hayes House Museum, Bel Air offers a nostalgic look at Maryland’s history. With spectacular views and elaborate charm, the Liriodendron is available for weddings, meetings and tours.
The food choices in Bel Air are varied and sumptuous, and run the gamut from casual to elegant. The best of Maryland seafood and American and international fare can be found here.
Living in Bel Air can be expensive. The median rent is around $1400, but you can find reasonable rent prices if you do your homework. There are apartments ranging from the mid $900s to upwards of $3000 in Bel Air North. Depending on your taste, income and budget, you will find that Bel Air North has something for every price range. Conducting a web search of available listings or visiting the Harford County neighborhood will help you find and apartment to rent.
US Route 1 and Interstate 95 are the major roadways in Bel Air North, but you can find commuter bus options with the Maryland Transit Administration. The best way to get around is by car as the public transportation system is limited in this area. By car, surrounding neighborhoods like Bel Air South, Forest Hill and Fallston are easily accessible.
Whether you want to visit the home of Bessie the Cow or learn more about the man who assassinated the Nation’s 16th president, moving to Bel Air North is an opportunity to learn more about one of Maryland’s historical counties. Finding an apartment to rent in Bel Air North, MD is not difficult. But, It’s best to take your time, do some research and prepare before making your move. Having appropriate documents like three most recent pay stubs and the proper ID will make your rental application easier. It’s important to make sure your credit score is positive.
Bel Air is home to many notable historical events and beautiful views. One of the most infamous and notable assassinations in the Nation’s history was done by a Bel Air resident. But, perhaps the fact that Bessie the Cow had her home here makes Bel Air North, MD the place to be.