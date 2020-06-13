94 Apartments for rent in Bel Air North, MD

Becoming Fresh in Bel Air

The food choices in Bel Air are varied and sumptuous, and run the gamut from casual to elegant. The best of Maryland seafood and American and international fare can be found here.

Living in Bel Air can be expensive. The median rent is around $1400, but you can find reasonable rent prices if you do your homework. There are apartments ranging from the mid $900s to upwards of $3000 in Bel Air North. Depending on your taste, income and budget, you will find that Bel Air North has something for every price range. Conducting a web search of available listings or visiting the Harford County neighborhood will help you find and apartment to rent.

US Route 1 and Interstate 95 are the major roadways in Bel Air North, but you can find commuter bus options with the Maryland Transit Administration. The best way to get around is by car as the public transportation system is limited in this area. By car, surrounding neighborhoods like Bel Air South, Forest Hill and Fallston are easily accessible.