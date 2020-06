Amenities

Renovation so new that the paint is barely dry. Situated in heart of Fed Hill sits this spacious, clean 3 bed, 2 bath THS. New appliances, wood floors, updated baths. Two minute walk to the newly renovated Cross st market, restaurants, cafes, music, retail shops. Convenient to both stadiums. Can rent monthly off street parking in nearby garages. Owner says no pets. Sorry.